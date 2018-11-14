HAZELTON — Adam Elorrieta considered a handful of schools for college track and field. College of Idaho was near the top of the list, and recently, the University of Idaho reached out to him.
“(But) by the time I talked to them, Idaho State had already got me hooked,” Elorrieta said Wednesday.
Elorrieta, a senior at Valley High School, signed with Idaho State University on Wednesday afternoon at Valley. He will compete in the high jump for the Bengals, and he said half of his college expenses will be covered by his scholarship.
Elorrieta has played basketball during his Valley career, but his main focuses have been the track and cross country teams. When he was a freshman, he wanted to race in the 800 meters at the college level, but his marks in the high jump improved at a high rate, and colleges started to take notice, he said.
In the spring, Elorrieta jumped a personal-best 6 feet, 7 1/2 inches at the 1A state championships. The height was also a school and 1A state meet record.
“High jump is something that I really fell in love with,” he said.
The love was strengthened by the college interest he received, especially from Division I ISU. Pocatello’s proximity to Hazelton was a point in ISU’s favor, but the track program was the main factor that drew Elorrieta to the Bengals.
“When I showed up on campus, I met with a bunch of the team, and all of them made me feel right at home,” he said. “The coaching staff, they treated me like I was already on the team. They treated me like I was part of the family. I just thought it would be perfect.”
Wednesday’s signing was a relief to Elorrieta. He can spend his final track season focusing on improving his marks and having fun without wondering what his future holds.
“I want to improve this winter, train hard and, coming into the spring season, really try to break that (high jump) record by quite a bit,” he said. “I don’t have to focus on talking to schools or anything. I’ll just be able to go out there and do some work.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.