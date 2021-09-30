Valley cancels game with Declo

HAZELTON — Valley Athletic Director Brian Hardy announced Thursday the cancellation of his team's Friday football game against Declo.

Hardy cited a combination of factors including low participation, injuries and illness as the reason for the cancellation.

The game will not be rescheduled.

Valley is 0-5 for the season. They haven’t scored a single point in the last four games, and three of those games were lost by more than 70 points.

Declo, on the other hand, is 4-1. Their only loss came at the hands of Gooding in week five.

The Hornets will return to the field next week when they face-off against Nampa Christian at home.

Valley has a bye week next week, which will hopefully allow the team time to get their players healthy.

The Vikings plan to return on Oct. 15 when they play Wendell at Wendell High School.

