MALTA — The public address announcer tried his hardest to tell the fans at Raft River High School to stay off the football field on Friday night. He could only do so much.
After all, the Trojans had just knocked off the undefeated Valley Vikings, who entered the contest as the No. 1-ranked 1A Division I team in the state media poll.
At one point, leading by 18, the Trojans allowed the Vikings to take a four-point lead before orchestrating a touchdown drive in the final moments to earn a 44-42 Snake River Conference win in an absolute thriller.
FINAL: #rrtrojans 44, #valleyvikings 42— Sean Whooley (@swhooley27) October 6, 2018
An unbelievable game ends with the Trojans knocking off unbeaten Valley with a touchdown with just 21 seconds left. Raft River is now 3-2 and has its first conference win. #idpreps pic.twitter.com/vmbCLjwz39
"That was pretty intense," Raft River head coach Chad Evans said. "That was a cool win."
Raft River (3-2, 1-2) and Valley (5-1, 2-1) exchanged blows early on, with a 70-yard touchdown reception by Trojans senior Cutler Erickson canceled out by a 38-yard scamper by Valley senior running back Zack Gomez.
This video apparently never made it through. #idpreps pic.twitter.com/BH5aiWghwQ— Sean Whooley (@swhooley27) October 6, 2018
Zack Gomez takes it 38 yards for the #valleyvikings TD. 6-6 at 4:41 1Q. #idpreps pic.twitter.com/129dc1Nojo— Sean Whooley (@swhooley27) October 6, 2018
Gomez scored again to give Valley the lead just nine seconds into the second quarter, and Erickson answered this time with a 44-yard touchdown run. The Vikings got an easy score on a pick-six by senior Jason Hardy to give them a 20-12 lead, but things got out of control from there.
Erickson notched two more scores before quarterback Keegan Chatburn hit junior Justin Schumann for a two-yard touchdown with 11 seconds remaining in the half. With a 32-20 halftime lead, many teams would be licking their chops at the prospect of holding on for a momentous victory.
The Raft River players had other thoughts.
"We knew Valley is a second-half team," Raft River senior wide receiver Rylee Spencer said. "Man, their second half, they came out screaming."
Although Erickson, who finished with five total touchdowns, scored first to give the Trojans a 38-20 lead, their largest advantage of the night, the Vikings indeed roared back.
Behind Hardy, who ran for a 49-yard score on a quarterback keeper, and senior wide reciever Zane Mussmann, who caught two touchdowns passes from Hardy, the Vikings leapt to a 42-38 lead with 10:33 remaining in the contest.
#valleyvikings take the lead back, thanks to a 19-yard TD from Jason Hardy to Zane Mussmann at 10:33 4Q. They lead the #rrtrojans 42-38. #idpreps pic.twitter.com/qGWVtA2hKd— Sean Whooley (@swhooley27) October 6, 2018
After an interception by senior Alexei Holland on Raft River's next drive and a roughing the punter penalty that kept Valley's drive alive, the Vikings appeared set to run out the clock and escape Malta with a tough victory. Chatburn had other ideas.
"I knew if we could just get Keegan to throw it up, they'd just get underneath them," Evans said.
Chatburn did just that with only two minutes to go. He completed passes of 14 and 17 yards before scrambling and drawing a facemask penalty that put Raft River 14 yards from the end zone.
On the following play, Schumann cut into space toward the corner of the end zone, and Chatburn lobbed a pinpoint pass straight to his hands. From there, Schumann fought his way to paydirt and gave the Trojans a 44-42 lead with 21 seconds remaining.
Here it is. Keegam Chatburn to Justin Schumann for the win. #rrtrojans #Idpreps pic.twitter.com/MZ0emV7pr1— Sean Whooley (@swhooley27) October 6, 2018
"He puts the balls there," Spencer said of Chatburn. "They were playing cover-3, and it was way hard, but he put them there."
Valley managed to run three plays in the few seconds left on the clock, but could not deliver the one final blow it needed to avoid a first blemish on its record.
The Vikings had rolled over nearly every opponent they'd faced this season going into Friday. However, they knew what they were up against heading into a difficult environment in Malta with a sputtering but talented team in Raft River.
"We've just got to fix the details," Valley head coach Ryon Jarvis said. "We had a couple mistakes and, above and beyond that, the Raft River Trojans were prepared, and they made one more play than we did."
Spencer said the victory meant a lot after the Trojans were beat by Challis in their homecoming game two weeks ago and fell short against Grace the week before that. He said knocking off the team believed to be the best in the state is an enormous confidence builder for his team.
After a rocky start to its season, Raft River has turning things around in its sights.
"It just goes to show that they're buying in," Evans said. "It was probably the best week of practice we've had all year, bar none. ... I think they're buying into the system. Maybe us old men aren't that crazy."
OTHER HIGHLIGHTS
#rrtrojans are right back in it. Cutler Erickson goes 44 yards down the sideline for the score at 11:06 2Q. #valleyvikings lead 14-12. #idpreps pic.twitter.com/0OXQCNCqbc— Sean Whooley (@swhooley27) October 6, 2018
Keegan Chatburn is picked by Jason Hardy, who takes it to the house. #valleyvikings 20, #rrtrojans 12 at 7:53 2Q. #idpreps pic.twitter.com/7v22FFifd3— Sean Whooley (@swhooley27) October 6, 2018
Another Cutler Erickson TD for the #rrtrojans. They trail the #valleyvikings 20-18 at 6:17 2Q. #idpreps pic.twitter.com/quyQm2eu2D— Sean Whooley (@swhooley27) October 6, 2018
Bad snap when the #valleyvikings are at the 1 and the #rrtrojans recover. #idpreps pic.twitter.com/Gw6qmsu7ag— Sean Whooley (@swhooley27) October 6, 2018
Erickson has scored all four of the #rrtrojans TDs. They lead the #valleyvikings 26-20 at 1:58 2Q. #idpreps pic.twitter.com/XYeFXbmfFL— Sean Whooley (@swhooley27) October 6, 2018
Erickson is everywhere for the #rrtrojans. He picks Jason Hardy and gets a big return. #idpreps pic.twitter.com/TMqsMthQiX— Sean Whooley (@swhooley27) October 6, 2018
HALF: #rrtrojans 32, #valleyvikings 20— Sean Whooley (@swhooley27) October 6, 2018
Trojans get another score from Keegan Chatburn to Justin Schumann with 11 seconds left. They lead the unbeaten Vikings at the break. Cutler Erickson has 4 TDs and a pick. #idpreps pic.twitter.com/IPD9EajwLD
Can’t say I saw this coming. #rrtrojans lead the #valleyvikings 38-20 at 8:21 3Q thanks to ANOTHER Erickson TD. #idpreps pic.twitter.com/A4TmOaROnk— Sean Whooley (@swhooley27) October 6, 2018
#valleyvikings with a big pick here at 7:30 4Q. Alexei Holland ripped it away. #idpreps pic.twitter.com/HbsLTMnKBH— Sean Whooley (@swhooley27) October 6, 2018
