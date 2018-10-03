UPDATE: The official High Desert Conference tournament brackets have been released. This story has been updated to include the correct seeds and first-round matchups.
Girls soccer
Kimberly 4, Gooding 1
KIMBERLY — The Bulldogs secured the No. 2 seed at the High Desert Conference tournament with Wednesday’s win.
Kimberly freshman Bella Osterman and senior Sophie Bailey each scored two goals. Osterman and junior Beza Armstrong each added an assist.
The Bulldogs (10-4-1, 9-4-1) will open the tournament against No. 7 Buhl on Saturday at the Sunway Soccer Complex in Twin Falls.
Gooding will be the No. 3 seed and face No. 6 Wendell at 2 p.m. Saturday at Sunway.
Filer 7, Buhl 1
FILER — The Wildcats handled the Indians for a High Desert Conference win in both teams’ regular season finale. No other details were available.
No. 4-seeded Filer will play No. 5 Declo at 9:30 a.m. Saturday at the Sunway Soccer Complex to begin the district tournament.
Declo 0, Wendell 0
DECLO — The Hornets and Trojans finished their regular seasons with a High Desert Conference tie.
Wendell (6-7-1, 6-7-1) will be the No. 6 seed and Declo (5-5-4, 5-5-4) will be the No. 5 seed at the district tournament, which begins on Saturday at the Sunway Soccer Complex. The Trojans will face No. 3 Gooding at 2 p.m., and the Hornets will play No. 4 Filer at 9:30 a.m.
Correction: The seeds and next matchups for Declo and Wendell originally listed in this story were incorrect. That has been fixed.
Boys soccer
Community School 4, Bliss 0
SUN VALLEY — The Cutthroats shut out the Bears to end the regular season.
Junior Ridley Lindstrom scored two goals, sophomore Ryder Sarchett scored another and junior Meeks Sanchez-duPont netted the fourth goal on a penalty kick.
Community School (14-2, 13-1) will be the top seed and face No. 8 Kimberly at 4 p.m. on Saturday at the Sunway Soccer Complex to open the district tournament. No. 3 Bliss (8-2-5, 7-2-5) will play No. 6 Declo at 2 p.m. Saturday at Sunway.
Correction: The seed and next matchup for Bliss originally listed in this story were incorrect. That has been fixed.
Wendell 5, Declo 0
DECLO — The Trojans rolled past the Hornets to end the regular season.
Christian Rodriguez scored twice, and Bryan Flores and Carlos Pineda each scored once. The fifth score was an own goal.
Wendell (6-6-2, 6-6-2) will be the fifth seed and Declo (3-10-1, 3-10-1) will be the sixth at the High Desert Conference tournament, which begins Saturday at the Sunway Soccer Complex. The Trojans will face No. 4 Filer at 9:30 a.m., and the Hornets will play No. 3 Bliss at 2 p.m.
Gooding 5, Kimberly 1
KIMBERLY — The Senators sailed past the Bulldogs for a High Desert Conference win to end the regular season.
Freshman Breken Clarke had a hat trick, and Jovani Gonzalez scored the other two goals for Gooding. Freshman Marlon Rodriguez scored Kimberly’s lone goal.
Gooding (3-13, 3-11) will be the No. 7 seed at the district tournament, and it will face No. 2 Buhl at noon Saturday at the Sunway Soccer Complex. No. 8 Kimberly (0-15, 0-14) will play No. 1 Community School at 4 p.m. Saturday at Sunway.
Volleyball
Kimberly 3, Canyon Ridge 0
KIMBERLY — The 3A Bulldogs roll over the 4A Riverhawks 25-12, 25-22, 25-14. The win came one day after a five-set win over Buhl.
“It was nice to be consistent two days in a row,” said Kimberly coach Lawrence Pfefferle.
Zoey Brown had 15 kills, Marleigh Geer had 25 assists and Demee Rosenkrance and Aspen Askew each had 10 digs. No stats for Canyon Ridge were available.
Kimberly will host Declo on Wednesday, and Canyon Ridge will play at Mountain Home on Thursday.
Gooding 3, Shoshone 0
GOODING — The Senators rolled past the Indians 25-19, 25-10, 25-11 for a nonconference win.
Gooding’s Grace Parker had 20 kills and 10 digs, Kassie Adkinson had 12 kills and seven digs, Gracie Faulkner had three kills and four blocks and Laken Wolf had six kills and 11 digs.
The Senators (9-1) will host Buhl on Tuesday, and Shoshone will host Oakley on Thursday.
Hagerman 3, Murtaugh 1; Murtaugh 3, Camas County 0
MURTAUGH — The Red Devils split a pair of Sawtooth Conference matches.
Hagerman beat Murtaugh 25-9, 13-25, 25-18, 25-22, and Murtaugh beat Camas County 25-11, 25-19, 25-17.
Hagerman’s Alana Floyd finished with 16 digs and 37 assists, both team-highs. Elly Yore had 18 kills and 15 digs, Kyta Sellers had eight kill and 10 digs and Kinley Whitmarsh had 13 digs.
No stats for Murtaugh or Camas County were available.
Hagerman (3-9, 2-5) will host Camas County (2-8, 1-6) and Valley on Thursday, and Murtaugh (10-8, 2-5) will play at Community School the same day.
Century 3, Burley 0
POCATELLO — The Diamondbacks (12-0) sealed the No. 1 seed in the Great Basin Conference with Wednesday’s 25-15, 25-22, 25-20 win. No other details were available.
Burley (9-3), currently third in the conference standings, will wrap up the regular season at home against Preston on Tuesday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.