University of Michigan-bound tight end named Idaho’s top football player for 2021

Colston Loveland

Senior tight end Colston Loveland poses for a portrait Thursday, July 22, 2021, at Gooding High School in Gooding.

 PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS PHOTO ILLUSTRATION

GOODING — Michigan commit Colston Loveland was named the 2021-22 Gatorade Idaho Football Player of the year Tuesday, making him the first player from Gooding High to win the state’s all-class high school player of the year award.

The 6-5, 240-pound senior tight end and linebacker led Gooding (9-1) to the 3A state semifinals this fall as a force on both sides of the ball. The four-star tight end, according to 247Sports, caught 62 passes for 968 yards and 14 TDs, and he turned 33 carries into 352 yards and four scores.

He also made 57 tackles, 18 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks and two interceptions on defense.

247Sports ranked him as the 10th best tight end prospect in the country. He chose Michigan over offers from Alabama, LSU, Auburn, Boise State and a slew of others.

“Colston Loveland is a game-changer on both the offensive and defensive sides of the ball,” Filer coach Justin Brandsma said in a news release. “He has a great combination of size, strength, speed and football knowledge. He’s a dominating presence all over the field.”

Other recent winners of the Gatorade award, which goes to the top player in Idaho regardless of classification, include Eagle’s Ben Ford (2020-21), Borah’s Austin Bolt (2019-20), Declo’s Keegan Duncan (2018-19) and Highland’s Tommy Togiai (2017-18).

