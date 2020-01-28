TWIN FALLS — Twin Falls High School senior Brinlee Stotts said she wouldn't know what to do with herself without sports.
Fortunately, she will continue her athletic career in college. On Tuesday, she signed to play golf for North Idaho College in Couer d'Alene.
"Everything that I do is a motivation to me," Stotts said. "Being able to play three sports keeps me going. Without sports, I don't know what I would do ... I would be so bored all the time."
Along with golf, Stotts plays soccer in the fall and basketball in the winter.
"It can be a challenge, but honestly being in (multiple) sports throughout high school has motivated me to keep my grades up," she said.
The young athlete has logged her highest sports achievements on the golf course. She is the individual defending Class 4A state champion, and she finished third in 2018.
Twin Falls has won back-to-back state titles as a team.
"I just think it's a mental thing, because golf is very mental," she said. "Whenever there's a big tournament, I bring my A-game."
At last season's state meet, Stotts tied with Moscow's Makenna Rauch for first place. Stotts beat Rauch in a playoff for the state title.
"It gave me a lot of adrenaline and was one of the biggest moments of my life," Stotts said. "It was an accomplishment that I'm very proud of."
Stotts is the second Twin Falls golfer to sign with a college team this winter. Her teammate, Kaylee Jones, signed in January to play at the College of Idaho in Caldwell.
The Bruins will have a formidable team as they seek a third consecutive state title this spring. Jones tied for third at last year's state meet.
