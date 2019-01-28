CHICAGO — Twin Falls High School junior Mattalyn Geddes is no stranger to awards, honors, or any other recognition of success, and, on Monday, she added yet another accolade to her overflowing trophy cabinet.
The Gatorade Company announced Geddes as the 2018-2019 Gatorade Idaho Girls Cross Country Runner of the Year, per a release.
Geddes, a two-time Times-News girls cross country runner of the year, is the first Twin Falls student-athlete to be chosen for this particular honor.
On top of holding a 4.0 GPA in the classroom, Geddes has been a dominant runner for the Bruins, and only continues to get better. Twin Falls head coach Tonia Burk stated in December that Geddes sets difficult goals for herself and, this past season, she reached every single one of them.
At the 4A state championships in the fall, Geddes was the fastest runner by nearly 25 seconds, which was somewhat of the norm when it came to her races—often, there was a full minute between Geddes' finish and the girl closest to her. That finish at state helped the Bruins to third place overall as a team.
At the Nike Cross Nationals Northwest Regional championships, Geddes finished fifth. While she was able to qualify for Nike's NX National championships, Geddes knew she could do better.
At the national competition, Geddes beat all four of the racers who had beaten her at regionals, placing ninth in the country and qualifying for All-American status.
After nationals, Geddes said making it to that race was always her goal, but she had never actually thought about what she could do there and how high she could finish.
Per the release, Geddes contributes plenty off the course and outside the classroom, too, as a volunteer youth running coach and in community service initiatives through her church youth group.
Her time at nationals was a personal best of 17:28.3, about 1.2 seconds faster than the previous record she'd set at the state championships weeks earlier.
Geddes set the Twin Falls school record as a sophomore, and continued to beat her own mark as a junior.
There's little doubt that, when Geddes' senior season rolls around next fall, those records will continue to be broken.
