TWIN FALLS — Twin Falls High School senior Cy Mahlke didn't want his final high school football game to be his last football game ever.
Mahlke had to choose between a college career on the gridiron or one on the track. After taking a visit to one particular school, his decision was made.
On Monday, he made that decision official, signing his letter of intent to play football at the College of Idaho.
"I missed playing football," Mahlke said. "I didn't want our playoff game to be my last game ever. I like it more than track and I always have."
He had looked at potentially running track at the University of Idaho, as well as University of Montana and Montana State University, but the chance to keep his football career going was too tempting to pass up.
Mahlke, who played on both sides of the ball for the Bruins, is penciled in to play as a defensive end/outside linebacker hybrid for the Yotes. He said he's always preferred defense because "you're doing the hitting and not getting hit."
While at the College of Idaho, Mahlke plans to study pre-med, which was a large factor in his decision, along with the football side of things.
"I really liked the program, the coaches and the players there," Mahlke said. "The academic side is outstanding. That's what I need to be successful in life, a great school, so I feel like that's a great fit for me."
Twin Falls head coach Allyn Reynolds said Yotes defensive coordinator Chris Jewell really likes Mahlke because he's long and fast at 6-foot-3.
Reynolds called Mahlke a "silent assassin," as the senior is a player that prefers to let his actions speak on the field.
"That's what he was for us," Reynolds said. "He never said a lot, but just went out and did his job. He's just an all-around good kid."
The long-time head coach recalled an instance from Mahlke's junior season as a testament to the type of player he was for the Bruins, and the type of player the Yotes are getting next season.
During that junior year, Mahlke got sick and missed the last several games of the season. One of those contests was against Hillcrest, and after the game, the Knights' head coach approached Reynolds and asked, 'where was that No. 4 at?"
The coach went on to say Mahlke was the main player the Knights had prepared for, as they were going to make sure their quarterback was protected from the "reckless" Mahlke in the backfield.
"That's a real compliment, when a team sees that in you and are gonna prepare for that," Reynolds said. "That's what Cy brought."
Mahlke said the next level excites him, both on the field and off it, as he believes the football side will help him figure out other aspects of his life, too.
But, he won't soon forget what he'll be leaving behind at Twin Falls, as his time with the Bruins prepared him for the next step with the Yotes.
"My coaches helped me out through football and my teammates have always been there for me," Mahlke said. "We've been playing together and had a great bond because of everything this program has done for us."
