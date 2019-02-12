TWIN FALLS — Before Monday, Twin Falls High School head football coach Allyn Reynolds had sent nine players to Division I schools to continue their careers on the gridiron.
Make that 10.
On Monday, Twin Falls senior Hudson Klundt signed his letter of intent to join the Montana State University football team next season, marking a milestone, not only for the Bruins program, but for a kid with a plan.
“It’s been a dream [to play college football] since I was little,” Klundt said. “Since I started playing football.”
Twin Falls senior Hudson Klundt speaks before signing with Montana State football:— Sean Whooley (@swhooley27) February 11, 2019
“I know I have a lot of work ahead of me, but I’m ready for it.” #idpreps pic.twitter.com/uVHFIMSZux
Reynolds commended Klundt, saying that he and his parents had created this plan a long time ago, and the three-year varsity player was able to keep true to it and fulfill his dream.
The head coach said Klundt didn’t wake up one day and say, ‘I think I want to play college football.’ That’s been in the works for a while, and now the time has come.
“He’s got the good grades, he’s played three sports, he’s done everything,” Reynolds said. “This is just the icing on the cake for him. He’s got an opportunity.”
Klundt, who will major in molecular biology with an eye on pre-med studies, had narrowed his choices down to The College of Idaho and Oregon State University, along with Montana State.
Plenty of reasons factored into Klundt’s final decision, but he said the coaching staff stuck out to him more than anything. On top of it all, the head coach, Jeff Choate, coached for a year at Twin Falls, when Klundt’s father was a senior.
All that rolled together pushed Montana State over the line for the senior, who said he will likely redshirt his freshman year and fight for a spot along the Bobcats’ offensive line.
“Going on my visit there, I fell in love with it,” Klundt said. “The coaches are amazing there, the people, too.”
The first-team All-Idaho offensive lineman was a staple in the trenches for the Bruins over the past three seasons, paving the way for the Twin Falls run game and protecting the quarterback, too.
Klundt played both ways for the Bruins, anchoring their defensive line as well, while continuing to be a player Twin Falls could always rely on.
“Shoot, anybody that’s 6-foot-4, 280 pounds in high school football is very valuable,” Reynolds said. “There’ll be a—no pun intended—void left there with him not here next year.”
Reynolds noted that Klundt, only 17 years old, still has some maturing to do, so it may take some time to settle in with the Bobcats, hence the probable redshirt season.
However, the head coach is certain that Klundt can come into his own, particularly with the relationship with Choate and the coaching staff he has in place.
On Monday, though, it was more about celebration for what the future may hold, as a large crowd gathered at Twin Falls High School to watch Klundt sign.
The senior said he can’t thank the Bruins program enough for turning him into the player he is, and was just wowed by the support he received, both in the past when he was on the field, and on Monday.
“It’s kinda surreal, honestly,” Klundt said. “It’s a dream come true, but I think this is the point where the real work is gonna start. We’ll see what I’m made of, I guess.”
