TWIN FALLS — Another season of sanctioned high school swimming is in full swing, and several local teams were in action at the Twin Falls Invite on Wednesday night at the Twin Falls City Pool.
Twin Falls High School hosted Canyon Ridge, Wood River, Mountain Home, Gooding and Dietrich for a meet that provided a glimpse into how far the sport has come along in the Magic Valley since it was sanctioned by the Idaho High School Activities Association last year.
Several of the athletes competing against each other on Wednesday and at various points in the season have competed together in club swimming in the past. The past few seasons, they've also had to square off as adversaries while representing their respective schools.
"The club teams have been around for a long time," Canyon Ridge head coach Katie Swallow said. "Now everybody has broken off. The Twin swimmers, Canyon Ridge swimmers and Gooding swimmers, they all swam for the same club."
The shift in dynamics from teammates to opponents has evoked some friendly competition among the swimmers out there, Twin Falls sophomore Patrick Obst said.
Obst got the best of that competition, taking first place in the 200-yard freestyle (2 minutes, 5.88 seconds) and the 500-yard freestyle (5:36.62). He won each race by about 13 and 35 seconds, respectively. Obst was also a member of the Bruins' winning 4x400-yard relay team (4:01.03).
While Obst blew away his competition in the pool, he enjoys his time out of the water at these meets, as well.
"We're all in club outside high school, so we hang around them after all the events," Obst said. "We just talk to them and everything. It's fun."
Obst is one example of improvement in the short time these high school programs have existed, at least in a sanctioned setting. Twin Falls head coach Beth Lamb said she's seen a lot of faster times from her swimmers over the course of the past two years.
Another Bruins swimmer who may fall into that category is junior Bryli Jensen, who was the only girl to compete in the 500-yard freestyle on Wednesday. Swimming simultaneously with the boys, Jensen only lost to Obst, who she has beaten in the past. She won Wednesday's girls race, unopposed, with a time of 5:53.24. Jensen also won the girls 200-yard freestyle (2:09.96).
"Last year, I was creaming (Obst), but he got really good this year," Jensen said. "I have to keep up with him now."
Not only are the individuals making strides as swimmers, but the teams are constantly growing. Canyon Ridge has 30 swimmers on its roster, which is 10 more than last year's number, Swallow said. She also mentioned losing important seniors from last season's squad, highlighting just how many more swimmers came out for the team.
The Riverhawks are a young team, Swallow said, but they got first-place finishes from Cameron Rogers in the boys 100-yard backstroke (1:19.73) and Olivia Hall in the girls 100-yard butterfly (1:06.46) on Wednesday.
Wood River coach Ben Parker said his team has also seen numbers increase. The Wolverines had a solid showing on Wednesday, with Charlotte Loomis taking first place in the girls 50-yard freestyle (28.07) and the 200-yard individual medley (2:32.28). Wood River also had winners in the 200-yard medley relay, 200-yard freestyle relay and 400-yard freestyle relay, all on the girls side.
Lamb said another important aspect of her team's growth has been the addition of more "actual high school swimmers." As the program progresses, more athletes are able to commit their time to the Bruins team, whereas some can be bogged down by club commitments.
Whether or not the athletes know each other or have a history from their time swimming for clubs, they seem to be enjoying the added wrinkle of competing for their high schools in a more official setting than they did prior to 2017.
The companionship often stops once the swimmers hit the water.
"They're all still friends and hang out at meets," Lamb said. "But once they get in the pool, it's a completely different thing."
