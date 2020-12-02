Twin Falls High student wins NFL Way To Play High School Award

TWIN FALLS — Grant Patterson of Twin Falls High School is the newest recipient of the NFL Way To Play High School Award.

The award honors a high school football player each week of the regular NFL season who demonstrates “exceptional in-game playing technique.” One football player, out of all of the high school athletes in the country, is chosen each week.

Patterson, a freshman linebacker at Twin Falls High School, is the week 12 recipient of the award. He is the only Idaho athlete this year to receive the award.

Patterson was recognized for a tackle he made during the Oct. 20 game against Mountain Home High School. Patterson spent the season playing on the freshman team but was moved up to varsity for the playoffs.

“The Way to Play Award is about excellence in football through using proper technique that protects players from unnecessary risk,” Troy Vincent, NFL executive vice president of football operations, said in a press release.

In honor of Patterson’s award, Twin Falls High School will receive a $1,500 equipment grant through USA Football.

“It’s pretty cool that I get to be recognized for this,” Patterson said.