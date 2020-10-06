Twin Falls High School unveils new wrestling room

TWIN FALLS — Twin Falls High School unveiled its new wrestling room Tuesday.
The project, which cost $215,000 to complete, has been in development since 2014. The project began when head wrestling coach Dusty Skidmore accepted his position at Twin Falls High School.
“I called up the previous coach and he said: ‘you’ll have supportive parents, you’ll have good kids and you’ve got a great school, but your wrestling room is too small. That’s your biggest obstacle,’” Skidmore said.
Despite the former coach’s warning, Skidmore didn’t believe it until he saw the room with his own eyes.
“I saw this dark, tiny room and thought there is no way this is the wrestling room,” he said.
For six years the wrestling team sold popcorn, hosted dances and held fundraisers. With the help of grants, donations and community support, they were able to raise enough money to turn that dream into a reality.
“There were a lot of people that came together to make this happen,” Skidmore said.
Brady Dickinson, superintendent of the Twin Falls School District, spoke at the ribbon cutting ceremony.
Support Local Journalism
“Back in the day when we were talking about getting a wrestling room, we were never able to make it happen,” Dickinson said. “Dusty, because of his perseverance and his sweat and tears along the way, really made this happen.”
According to Skidmore, the former wrestling room was adequate for about 15 kids. The team usually starts the season with 50 wrestlers and ends with about 35 to 40. Because of this, practices had to be split between the wrestling room and part of the gymnasium.
“I’d see half my team each day,” Skidmore said. “It was really hard to build team unity.”
Skeet Newton, a junior on the wrestling team, said the old room was difficult to deal with, but the wrestlers did a great job of working with what they had. Now he is eager to get into the new facility.
“This doubles the amount of room that we had,” Newton said. “We’re going to get better, we’re going to be happier and we’re going to be a lot more grateful for what we have.”
The new wrestling room spans 100 feet by 48 feet. It is enough space for the team to practice together, something both wrestlers and coaches believe will inspire team unity and draw new athletes to the sport.
Looking back at the building as he prepared to cut the ribbon, Skidmore expressed his joy at seeing the project completed.
“This building will always stand for me as a monument of gratitude for a supportive community, supportive families and the supportive bruin wrestling family,” he said. “I hope, to the public, it stands as a testament to what we can accomplish together. To the student athletes who will participate inside, I hope this stands as inspiration that they can truly accomplish anything.”
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!