Twin Falls High School unveils new wrestling room

According to Skidmore, the former wrestling room was adequate for about 15 kids. The team usually starts the season with 50 wrestlers and ends with about 35 to 40. Because of this, practices had to be split between the wrestling room and part of the gymnasium.

“I’d see half my team each day,” Skidmore said. “It was really hard to build team unity.”

Skeet Newton, a junior on the wrestling team, said the old room was difficult to deal with, but the wrestlers did a great job of working with what they had. Now he is eager to get into the new facility.

“This doubles the amount of room that we had,” Newton said. “We’re going to get better, we’re going to be happier and we’re going to be a lot more grateful for what we have.”

The new wrestling room spans 100 feet by 48 feet. It is enough space for the team to practice together, something both wrestlers and coaches believe will inspire team unity and draw new athletes to the sport.

Looking back at the building as he prepared to cut the ribbon, Skidmore expressed his joy at seeing the project completed.