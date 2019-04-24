TWIN FALLS — Twin Falls High School senior Shelby Veenstra’s high school volleyball career is coming to a close.
There is an intensity to it that she will miss — the high school rivalries and the passion of playing with her teammates will not be forgotten. But she is now embarking on a new athletic journey — her college volleyball career.
Veenstra’s family and friends surrounded her as she signed her letter of intent to join the Laramie County Community College volleyball team in Cheyenne, Wyo.
She will graduate this spring with a GPA of 3.5.
“This school is great for me. They usually go to nationals every year,” Veenstra said. “Signing feels like a huge relief. You are done with recruiters and don’t have to worry about it.”
Veenstra started playing volleyball in fifth grade. Her mother, Alisa Veenstra, said that it’s been unreal to see her daughter improve over the years.
Watching her daughter dive for the ball and save it at the last minute was always a highlight, Alisa said.
“She gets me to go outside to help,” Alisa said. “And I’m the most uncoordinated person ever. I loved helping her push herself.”
Teamwork is necessary in volleyball. A lot of the work for the sport is building that familial aspect, Twin Falls High School senior Gracie Mumford said. The two seniors have shared the court for five years, playing alongside one another throughout their high school career.
“We were always able to connect as a setter and hitter,” Mumford said. Last year the Twin Falls High School volleyball team went to nationals.
Volleyball coach Andria Harshman said that her job as a coach is to make sure her players are seen and recruited. She said that Veenstra is everything a coach could want from an athlete — a hard worker, persistent for the ball and eager to train.
“She’s one of the hardest workers, Harshman said. “She’s a total gym rat.”
