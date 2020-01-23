TWIN FALLS — Last year's track season was a record-setting one for Twin Falls High School senior Sidnee Naerebout. But she is far from finished with her athletic career.
Naerebout, the two-time defending state champion and Class 4A record-holder in the triple jump, signed her letter of intent to compete in track and field at Utah State University Thursday afternoon.
"It's definitely become my favorite sport and I'm going to enjoy it," Naerebout said. "I'm excited, especially going to a Division I school."
Before officially signing on Thursday, the senior admitted to the gathered crowd that she did not know what the triple jump was until around seventh grade. But she found success almost immediately after trying it. She took home state championships in both her sophomore and junior seasons.
Last year, despite rainy and windy conditions that made for tough going, she broke a seven-year-old state record in the event. Naerebout registered a jump of 38 feet and 5¼ inches.
"It was really terrible weather at the state meet, but I think this year I can go farther and break my own record," she said. "I'm going to see if I can break 40 (feet) this year but I don't know."
The track is not the only place where Naerebout is successful, though. She has been a staple of the Twin Falls soccer team for four years. She earned All-Great Basin honors in each of her four seasons, including first-team selections in her junior and senior seasons.
You have free articles remaining.
She played goal keeper for much of her career and mixed in some play at midfield this fall.
"When she came in her freshman year, she got thrown into goal keeping, and it was kind of nerve-wracking for her, but she rose to the occasion," Twin Falls soccer coach Katie Kauffman said.
Naerebout's father, Rick, is an assistant coach on the soccer team.
"It's been a fun dynamic having her dad coach with me also," Kauffman said. "I knew her personally, so it was fun to coach her having those relationships outside of soccer and see her develop over the years into a young lady from the girl that came into the program."
Naerebout maintains a 3.82 GPA and plans to enroll in pre-veterinary studies in college.
She said her success on and off the field and track requires a lot of help from other people in her life.
"All of the support that I get from my teammates and their parents and my coaches has been really great," she said. "They always keep me in check and make sure I do well in school, along with sports. Everybody working together has been a really good atmosphere for me."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.