TWIN FALLS — Michael Jordan, the head volleyball coach at Columbia Basin College, recalled his first interaction with current Twin Falls High School senior Jorja Hadden as a funny one.
Jordan, who was coaching a high school team that faced Twin Falls two years ago, said he met Hadden before the game and told her "I'm coming right at you."
"She smiled at me and said, 'bring it coach,'" Jordan said.
Right from that moment, Jordan knew Hadden was a player to keep his eye on, and he did exactly that, following her and eventually giving her an opportunity to join his team at Columbia Basin College.
Hadden made her decision to join the Hawks' volleyball squad official on Wednesday, signing her letter of intent at Twin Falls High School. She said it was a pretty easy decision, too.
"I played against his club teams before and he's always been a super nice, energetic and outgoing coach," Hadden said. "When we went on our campus tour, I fell in love with the campus."
Hadden said she plans to study to become a paramedic, and is excited to get started at Columbia Basin College from an academic standpoint, too.
It's a two-year college, and, while Jordan said he believes Hadden has the ability and drive to move on to a four-year school, the player herself said her goal would be a Division I school, but she could see herself finishing her college years out with a choice based on academics instead of volleyball.
If she's going to continue playing volleyball, Hadden believes there are aspects of the game in which she can improve at Columbia Basin.
"I'm not a very good defensive player, so I just really want to get better at that and build my confidence," Hadden said. "I think I"ll be able to do that with my new teammates. They'll be cool girls and I know they'll have good vibes."
When she arrives to Columbia Basin, Hadden is most excited to see what kind of competition awaits her. She said she wants to see what the battle will be like to cement an important role on the team.
Jordan believes his incoming athlete will be able to take anything thrown at her in stride at the next level.
"Every interaction that I've had with her has been super positive," Jordan said. "Bright kid, looks me in the eye...she's always positive and that's what you need to succeed at our level. Just relentless positivity and a desire to be the best you can be every day."
Going back to their first meeting, Jordan said he can tell just how competitive Hadden is. Hadden doesn't dispute that, and believes it will be an asset for her when she officially starts her career as a Hawk.
"I'm a pretty loud person and that really goes well on the court," Hadden said. "I feel like I can bring a lot of leadership to the team. That, and competitiveness, and it's gonna be brought out."
