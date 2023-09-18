Twin Falls finished on top at the Jerome Invite on Monday afternoon at Canyon Springs Golf Course (girls) and Jerome Golf Course (boys).

The Bruins swept the tournament as the girls’ team finished at 307, and the boys’ team carded a 299.

In individual results, TFHS' Trae Payne won the boys’ division at 65, and TFHS' Cierra Bohrn finished third with a 75 in the girls’ division.

Bishop Kelly’s Cara Carter won the girls’ tourney.

BOYS SOCCER

Canyon Ridge 4, Jerome 2

The Riverhawks remained undefeated in the Great Basin Conference following a close bout with the homestanding Tigers on Monday night.

Emmanuel Baltazar, Riley Scott, TJ Brewer and Braiden De La Cruz scored for the Riverhawks.

Canyon Ridge (10-1 overall, 8-0 Great Basin) hosts Mountain Home at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Jerome (2-7 overall, 2-6 conference) travels to Burley at 11 a.m. on Saturday.

Burley 2, Wood River 2

The Bobcats' Edwin Anguiano sunk a shot into the back of the net 14 minutes into the game. Andy Roman added another before heading into the second half.

Wood River came back late in the second to tie the match at 2-all on Monday at Burley High School.

Burley (3-6-3 overall, 2-4-2 Great Basin Conference) travels to Minico at 4 p.m. on Wednesday. Wood River (8-2-2 overall, 5-1-1 GBC) hosts Twin Falls at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Mountain Home 6, Minico 0

The Tigers (6-2-0 overall, 6-2-0 conference) beat the Spartans on Monday for their fourth straight win.

GIRLS SOCCER

Canyon Ridge 6, Jerome 1

The Riverhawks' Ava Stokes, Charlotte Chesley, and Vivian Petersen scored two goals apiece in a home win against Jerome on Monday.

Canyon Ridge (8-3-1 overall, 6-1-1 Great Basin Conference) travels to Mountain Home at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Jerome (3-5-1 overall, 3-4-1 Great Basin Conference) travels to Emmett at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday.

VOLLEYBALL

Raft River 3, Hansen 2 (19-25, 25-11, 25-15, 23-25, 15-13)

Your news on your smartphone Your story lives in the Magic Valley, and our new mobile app is designed to make sure you don’t miss breaking news, the latest scores, the weather forecast and more. From easy navigation with the swipe of a finger to personalized content based on your preferences to customized text sizes, the Times-News app is built for you and your life. Don’t have the app? Download it today from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.