TWIN FALLS — After Twin Falls High School’s Brinlee Stotts scored the opening goal of Tuesday’s girls soccer match against Canyon Ridge less than three minutes from the start, coach Katie Kauffman subbed the junior off.
On the sideline, Stotts received praise for her score, quickly followed by extensive directions for how Kauffman wanted her to position herself on the field when the Bruins were attacking.
Stotts returned to the field and completed a hat trick in the opening 22 minutes, later adding a fourth to help Twin Falls cruise past crosstown rival Canyon Ridge 9-2.
“That’s the performance we expect out of all our players,” Kauffman said. “We have a pretty even attack, as far as offensive threats. Brinlee can go off in this game with four goals, and it will probably be a completely different player in another game.”
In the 18th minute, Stotts adds another. #tfbruins lead #crhawks 2-0. #idpreps pic.twitter.com/BFKyuD1lgn— Sean Whooley (@swhooley27) August 28, 2018
And Stotts finishes on a breakaway for a hat trick within 22 minutes. Not sure why the video is sideways but here it is. #tfbruins #idpreps pic.twitter.com/uBEYLZKFJT— Sean Whooley (@swhooley27) August 28, 2018
About 10 minutes after Stotts completed her early trifecta to give the Bruins (3-1) a 3-0 advantage, junior midfielder Madison Bailey launched two long-distance shots within two minutes of one another, both of which found the back of the net. At halftime, the Bruins held a commanding 5-0 lead.
Kauffman said she was pleased with the way the Bruins utilized variety in attack. They finished with four different scorers and saw the goals notched in several different ways — long range, tap-ins and several in between.
Freshman Reagan Rex was one of those scorers, making it 6-0 in favor of Twin Falls before the Riverhawks (0-4) finally broke through.
Reagan Rex makes it 6-0 #tfbruins. 20 minutes or so left.#idpreps pic.twitter.com/lz64bX9rgV— Sean Whooley (@swhooley27) August 28, 2018
Most of the early stages of the contest consisted of the Bruins dominating possession and the Riverhawks attempting to burst forward and counter-attack whenever they were afforded the chance. However, with Twin Falls’ dominance, Canyon Ridge’s forwards often had no support for the rare occasions when the ball made it to their feet.
That changed when sophomore Kali Crawford got behind the Bruin defense and finished in a one-on-one situation with Twin Falls goalkeeper Sidnee Naerebout. The 6-1 score didn’t flatter the Riverhawks, but it seemed to give them a jolt of energy with about 15 minutes remaining in the game.
All that went out the window when, five minutes later, Stotts launched a curling ball from the right side of the 18-yard box and watched as it flew in for her fourth and final tally of the day.
As Stotts exited the field, Kauffman told the scorer she didn’t know how the shot went in. Stotts was honest about just how intentional her last goal was.
“I meant to cross that one,” Stotts said.
At 7-1 with about 10 minutes to go, the teams were hardly finished. A goal from Twin Falls sophomore midfielder Emily Bruns and Bailey’s third sandwiched another one-on-one breakaway finish, this time from Canyon Ridge sophomore Jessica Merman.
FINAL: #tfbruins 9, #crhawks 2— Sean Whooley (@swhooley27) August 29, 2018
Pretty straightforward win for Twin Falls. Brinlee Stotts had four goals to lead the way. Here was one of the last Bruins scores, finished by Emily Bruns. #idpreps pic.twitter.com/8HCigN5MV5
Early in the rout, Kauffman lamented misplaced passes and slack play, despite already leading by multiple goals. The defensive lapses late in the contest were met with the same disdain, but in the grand scheme of things, she’s content with a third consecutive victory.
“We need to work on cleaning up our defense a little bit, making adjustments and making sure that we’re tracking defensively,” Kauffman said. “That obviously was our downfall in the second half.
“I think we get a little comfortable sometimes and don’t work as much as we should but, all in all, I felt pretty optimistic after the game.”
