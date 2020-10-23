Twin Falls girls head to state soccer championship; Jerome and Canyon Ridge boys fall in semi-finals

IDAHO FALLS — In an overtime and double-overtime thriller, both Canyon Ridge and Jerome lost their chance at the state title, but the Twin Falls girls are headed to the 4A State Soccer Championship Game for a chance at a state title after beating the Middleton Vikings 4-0.

Finishing with a hat trick in the win on Thursday against Bishop Kelly, junior Chowder Bailey stayed hot on the pitch with a goal off an assist by senior Emily Bruns and paid back her senior teammate with an assist on Bruns goal. That championship game is at 2 p.m. Saturday against Preston.

“We had some more opportunities that we just didn’t finish,” said Twin Falls coach Katie Kauffman. “After our win yesterday, it would have been easy to have a let down but we got up early with both goals in the first half. Our freshman goalie, Sydney Jund, made some key saves and played with good hands. We feel blessed to be here and now playing in a championship game when we didn’t even know if we would have a season or not.”

As Jerome faced off against Vallivue, Senior Alfredo Ortiz scored within the first five minutes to give the Tigers an early lead. Raoul Barragan, of Vallivue, answered back with a goal of his own with only 12 minutes left in the first half.