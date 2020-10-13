 Skip to main content
Twin Falls football coach suspended
breaking top story

Twin Falls football coach suspended

High school football

Ben Kohring, head coach, watches as his team runs drills during practice Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, at Twin Falls High School.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS

TWIN FALLS — Ben Kohring, a teacher and head football coach at Twin Falls High School, has been suspended following an incident in his classroom in which inappropriate racial language was used.

Twin Falls High School administration was notified of the issue on Sept. 29. District Spokeswoman Eva Craner said the inappropriate comments were made in the context of a lesson and not directed towards any specific individual.

Kohring was placed on administrative leave until the investigation could be completed. He will be suspended from his teaching and coaching positions until Oct. 19.

Adam Reynolds will serve as the interim head football coach during that time.

Kohring has been employed with the Twin Falls School District for 14 years. He teaches freshman foundations and physical education while also serving as the head football coach.

Kohring will make a public apology to his team and the classes in which the comments were made, will be required to provide detailed lesson plans for the next six weeks, and will undergo sensitivity training. A letter of reprimand will be placed in his personnel file.

