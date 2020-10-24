Twin Falls falls to Preston in state championship game

IDAHO FALLS — As the Twin Falls girls soccer team stepped onto the field for the state championship game, the rain began to pour.
Temperatures in the mid-30s did nothing to ease the situation. Every stop of play was met with shivers as water dripped down the player’s faces.
But the cold didn’t stop the teams from leaving it all on the field.
Preston entered the game with a 10-6-0 record, a favorable match-up to Twin Falls’ 14-0-1 record. For several minutes they exchanged possession of the ball, each team holding their own against the other.
Then, midway through the first half, Preston forward Quincy Hyde made a surprise breakaway with the ball. She shot from the left side, past Twin Falls keeper Sydney Jund, and into the right corner of the net.
“They play good, physical soccer and move the ball well,” Twin Falls Head Coach Katie Kauffman said.
Twin Falls was down 1-0, but the game was young.
At halftime, the rain transitioned to hail. Players sought warmth beneath teammates' blankets as they met with coaches and formulated a plan for the second half.
Twin Falls returned to the field with a vigor, eager to score and tie up the game. They pressed the Preston defense, taking shot after shot on the goal. But Preston Keeper Sydnee Marlow was not about to back down.
“Their keeper played a phenomenal game,” Kauffman said. “We had a lot of opportunities, we just didn’t execute them in the end.”
Twin Falls junior Kaylin Bailey agreed that their lack of score was not due to a lack of trying.
“We just couldn’t get them in,” Bailey said.
After 80 minutes of hard-fought and evenly matched play, the buzzer rang.
Preston players jumped for joy, screaming and celebrating their 1-0 win over Twin Falls. The last time Preston won a state title was 2015.
“Overall we pressed good, we fought hard, but it wasn’t enough,” Bailey said.
Kauffman said being in the state tournament at all is a blessing. To make it to the championship game shows the level of skill and devotion her team has.
“They worked hard and they earned their spot here today,” Kauffman said. “I’m so proud of the girls.”
Looking forward, Bailey has a couple of ideas of what to do next time. Focus on clean passing, develop play more through the middle and press the goalie harder.
Unfortunately, the team will have to wait till next year to implement these changes, but placing second in state is nothing to scoff at. The last time Twin Falls girls found themselves in the championship game was five years ago, where they also fell short of the state title.
Still, the accomplishments of the team are something to celebrate.
“We did better than we thought we were going to do,” Bailey said.
