Twin Falls falls to Preston in state championship game

“Their keeper played a phenomenal game,” Kauffman said. “We had a lot of opportunities, we just didn’t execute them in the end.”

Twin Falls junior Kaylin Bailey agreed that their lack of score was not due to a lack of trying.

“We just couldn’t get them in,” Bailey said.

After 80 minutes of hard-fought and evenly matched play, the buzzer rang.

Preston players jumped for joy, screaming and celebrating their 1-0 win over Twin Falls. The last time Preston won a state title was 2015.

“Overall we pressed good, we fought hard, but it wasn’t enough,” Bailey said.

Kauffman said being in the state tournament at all is a blessing. To make it to the championship game shows the level of skill and devotion her team has.

“They worked hard and they earned their spot here today,” Kauffman said. “I’m so proud of the girls.”

Looking forward, Bailey has a couple of ideas of what to do next time. Focus on clean passing, develop play more through the middle and press the goalie harder.