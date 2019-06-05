TWIN FALLS — Twin Falls seniors Winston Duggan and Lucas Young have traveled most of their athletic journeys together, so it's only fitting that the duo will keep it up a little bit longer.
Duggan and Young both singed their letters of intent to Treasure Valley Community College, located in Ontario, Oregon Wednesday afternoon at Twin Falls High School. Duggan will play basketball and Young will play baseball.
They both grew up in Filer before moving to Twin Falls for high school. Young said they've known each other since first grade and played every sport they could together.
"It's a really exciting day for me and for Winston too," Young said. "We just wanted to continue to the next level because we weren't ready to be done with sports just yet."
The two were on the basketball team together throughout high school, but Young excelled more at baseball. As the team's only senior this year, he went 8-1 as a pitcher and helped the Bruins win the consolation bracket of the 4A state championship in May. He said it wasn't hard to be a leader since he didn't have to be the only one doing it.
"We've got multiple leaders, it's not just me," he said. "We've got our shortstop, Magnum (Hofstetter), he's a good leader for us as well. We've just got a tightly-knit group, so everything just molds together for us. I'm really excited to see what happens next year."
Young is playing for the Twin Falls Cowboys' legion team before heading off to school in September.
Duggan used his 6-foot-4 frame and shooting touch to earn his offer from Treasure Valley. He averaged nine points per game this season and was named to the All-Great Basin Conference third team.
Matt Harr, Twin Falls' basketball coach, told the group of family and friends gathered Wednesday that Young and Duggan were both leaders, no matter what the circumstances were. He said he would use Duggan as a positive example for his players for years to come.
"He's one guy who I said, 'Please shoot more. Just shoot.' He's got one of the nicest shots I've ever coached," Harr said.
Not only did the two signees put pen to paper on the same day, but they made the decision to commit on the same day, too. Young got his offer the day before Duggan did.
"It was a few weeks ago on a weekend and he texted me and said 'Hey, I'm going to Treasure Valley just so you know,'" Duggan said. "And that day the Treasure Valley coach offered me as well. We both made the decision on the same day. It was great."
They will be roommates at TVCC this fall, but they both said they'll miss the community and the memories from their high school.
"The biggest thing I'm going to miss is the winning tradition here," Duggan said. "At the end of the day everyone here has the same goal. We all want to win and we all play hard and we all have a great friendship. We're a family here."
