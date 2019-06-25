TWIN FALLS — The Twin Falls Cowboys did a lot of things right in Tuesday’s 4-2 win over Minico in legion baseball at Skip Walker Field. They took a 4-0 lead and held off a seventh-inning rally to hang on for the win.
Game two of the doubleheader was not complete at press time.
It wasn’t an explosive offensive night for Twin Falls, who registered seven hits, but they put up a steady stream of production when they needed to. They scored one run in each of the first two innings, including an RBI double by Sam Hoggarth in the first and an RBI single by Haylen Walker in the second.
“Offensively, we were really aggressive, but we weren’t really finding the hole,” Twin Falls coach Tim Stadelmeir said. “I think we were right there at the plate and we’ve got to keep being aggressive.”
The Cowboys didn’t strike out once the entire game.
Carson Walters got the start on the mound and was solid the whole night. The left-hander pitched a complete game, surrendering just four hits and striking out five. He walked two batters.
“I thought defensively we played really well behind Carson,” Stadelmeir said. “He was throwing strikes and going right after them, so he had a really good outing for us. It’s a good combination.”
Minico starting pitcher Kasen Carpenter had a good night of his own on the mound as he pitched his own complete game. But Twin Falls was able to finally get some rhythm and get to him in the fifth inning, where they added two insurance runs that would come in handy later.
Magnum Hofstetter hit a single and stole second base before Tai Walker drove him in with an RBI triple to straightaway center field. Walters helped his pitching cause by adding a sacrifice fly to give his team the 4-0 lead.
“I think after we got through the lineup twice, he (Carpenter) left a couple balls up and we got some hitters’ counts, and we made them pay for that,” Stadelmeir said.
Things didn’t get tense for Twin Falls until the seventh inning when Minico came to life for the first time on offense.
Minico got a pair of runners on with no outs and brought up the heart of their batting order. Kobe Matsen hit an RBI single, but Twin Falls got a free out on a pickoff play by Walters to first base.
Carpenter hit a sacrifice fly to left field, which brought in another run and made it 4-2. But Walters did what he had done the whole game and got a groundout from Traver Miller to end the game.
Dawson Osterhout doubled for Minico’s only extra-base hit.
