Twin Falls Cowboys split doubleheader with Upper Valley before

Twin Falls AA Cowboys 18U Defeated By Upper Valley
Erickson got the win for Upper Valley. The hurler allowed six hits and one run over six innings, striking out three. #13 threw one inning in relief out of the bullpen.
Nolan Hardesty took the loss for Twin Falls AA Cowboys 18U. The lefty went four and two-thirds innings, allowing five runs on six hits and striking out two.
Twin Falls AA Cowboys 18U tallied six hits in the game. Magnum Hofstetter and Otho Savage each collected multiple hits for Twin Falls AA Cowboys 18U. Savage and Hofstetter each collected two hits to lead Twin Falls AA Cowboys 18U.
Upper Valley didn't commit a single error in the field. Pena had the most chances in the field with six.
Twin Falls AA Cowboys 18U Clinches Lead In Fifth Inning For Victory Over Upper Valley
Twin Falls AA Cowboys 18U took the lead late in the game in a 5-4 victory over Upper Valley on Thursday. Twin Falls AA Cowboys 18U was down 4-3 in the top of the fifth inning when Tyler Horner homered on a 3-1 count, scoring two runs.
Twin Falls AA Cowboys 18U got on the board in the first inning when Horner doubled on a 1-2 count, scoring one run.
Upper Valley evened things up at three in the bottom of the third inning when an error scored one run for Upper Valley.
Otho Savage was credited with the victory for Twin Falls AA Cowboys 18U. The righty allowed five hits and one run over four and two-thirds innings, striking out five and walking one.
Rydalch started the game for Upper Valley. The hurler lasted five innings, allowing eight hits and five runs while striking out nine and walking zero. Yancy threw two innings in relief.
Luke Moon started the game for Twin Falls AA Cowboys 18U. Moon allowed four hits and three runs over two and a third innings, striking out two
Twin Falls AA Cowboys 18U smacked one home run on the day. Horner had a long ball in the fifth inning.
Twin Falls AA Cowboys 18U saw the ball well today, racking up ten hits in the game. Horner, Wyatt Solosabal, and Magnum Hofstetter each had multiple hits for Twin Falls AA Cowboys 18U. Horner led Twin Falls AA Cowboys 18U with three hits in four at bats.
Leatham went 3-for-4 at the plate to lead Upper Valley in hits. Upper Valley didn't commit a single error in the field. Drake had the most chances in the field with 11.
PHOTOS: Cowboys take on Lower Columbia
Twin Falls takes on Lower Columbia
Twin Falls takes on Lower Columbia
Twin Falls takes on Lower Columbia
Twin Falls takes on Lower Columbia
Twin Falls takes on Lower Columbia
Twin Falls takes on Lower Columbia
Twin Falls takes on Lower Columbia
Twin Falls takes on Lower Columbia
PHOTOS: Cowboy Classic day one
Twin Falls takes on Mountain View
Twin Falls takes on Mountain View
Twin Falls takes on Mountain View
Twin Falls takes on Mountain View
Twin Falls takes on Mountain View
Twin Falls takes on Mountain View
Twin Falls takes on Mountain View
Twin Falls takes on Mountain View
Twin Falls takes on Mountain View
Powered by Narrative Science and GameChanger Media. Copyright 2021. All rights reserved.