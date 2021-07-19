Twin Falls Cowboys split doubleheader with Upper Valley before

Twin Falls AA Cowboys 18U Defeated By Upper Valley

Erickson got the win for Upper Valley. The hurler allowed six hits and one run over six innings, striking out three. #13 threw one inning in relief out of the bullpen.

Nolan Hardesty took the loss for Twin Falls AA Cowboys 18U. The lefty went four and two-thirds innings, allowing five runs on six hits and striking out two.

Twin Falls AA Cowboys 18U tallied six hits in the game. Magnum Hofstetter and Otho Savage each collected multiple hits for Twin Falls AA Cowboys 18U. Savage and Hofstetter each collected two hits to lead Twin Falls AA Cowboys 18U.

Upper Valley didn't commit a single error in the field. Pena had the most chances in the field with six.

Twin Falls AA Cowboys 18U Clinches Lead In Fifth Inning For Victory Over Upper Valley

Twin Falls AA Cowboys 18U took the lead late in the game in a 5-4 victory over Upper Valley on Thursday. Twin Falls AA Cowboys 18U was down 4-3 in the top of the fifth inning when Tyler Horner homered on a 3-1 count, scoring two runs.

Twin Falls AA Cowboys 18U got on the board in the first inning when Horner doubled on a 1-2 count, scoring one run.