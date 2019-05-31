TWIN FALLS—The day after dropping the season-opening doubleheader to Minico, the Twin Falls Cowboys came out strong in Friday’s American Legion baseball action. They picked up two wins, 21-0 and 12-0, over the Canyon Ridge Hawks at Canyon Ridge High School.
Things got out of hand early in game one, when Twin Falls put up 12 runs in the first inning and sent 17 hitters to the plate. Coach Tim Stadelmeir said his team was ready to get going right away after how the night before went.
“I think our guys were a little upset about that,” Stadelmeir said. “When we went to hit before this game, they came with a little attitude, and you could tell that they were ready to get going.”
The Cowboys added two runs in the second, four in the third, and three in the fifth and brought about the mercy rule, which ended the game at the end of the fifth inning. Sam Hoggarth led the way at the plate, going (3-for-5) with five RBIs. He also had a double and a triple.
But the solid hitting was contagious to the rest of the lineup, too, he said.
“Just confidence was all I was thinking about,” Hoggarth stated. “There’s a really good lineup on this team, and when other people get hits, it just gives you confidence.”
Carson Walters pitched four of the five innings and struck out nine batters.
Game two saw almost everything go Twin Falls’ way, too, but it took a little longer to get going.
They scored one run in each of the first two innings before blowing the game open in the third with five runs. Walters highlighted the inning with an RBI triple.
More damage came in the four-run fifth. Jace Mahlke crushed a three-run home run to left field to put the game well out of reach, putting the mercy rule into effect once again.
Overall, Stadelmeir liked what he saw at the plate from his team.
“Our approaches were a lot better,” he said. “We stayed within our zone and made them throw strikes and we capitalized when they walked us. But when they did try to come at us, we made them pay for missing down the middle of the plate.”
Between the two games, Twin Falls drew a combined seven walks, five hit-by-pitches and scored on five passed balls or wild pitches.
Magnum Hofstetter pitched 5.2 innings of game two and only allowed four base runners, one of which reached on an error.
“We pitched really good today,” said Hoggarth, who pitched a scoreless inning and struck out two in game one. “We had two really good guys on the mound in Carson and Magnum, and they did a really good job tonight.”
Twin Falls will hit the road Monday for its next action, a doubleheader at Blackfoot.
