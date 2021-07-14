Twin Falls Cowboys defeat Minico in doubleheader

Twin Falls AA Cowboys 18U ran off with the lead late in the game in a 9-2 victory over Minico on Tuesday. Twin Falls AA Cowboys 18U trailed 2-1 in the bottom of the fifth inning when Magnum Hofstetter doubled on a 0-1 count, scoring two runs.

Twin Falls AA Cowboys 18U secured the victory thanks to five runs in the fifth inning. Hofstetter, Tyler Horner, and Ayden Coats all moved runners across the plate with RBIs in the inning.

Minico got things started in the first inning. Chandler grounded out into a double play but still was able to knock in one run.

Wesley Vinson was the winning pitcher for Twin Falls AA Cowboys 18U. The lefthander lasted four and a third innings, allowing four hits and two runs while striking out two. Horner and Hofstetter entered the game out of the bullpen and helped to close out the game in relief.

Salizar took the loss for Minico. The pitcher lasted four innings, allowing three hits and one run while striking out two.

Twin Falls AA Cowboys 18U socked one home run on the day. Cooper Thompson put one out in the second inning.