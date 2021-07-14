Twin Falls Cowboys defeat Minico in doubleheader

Two Twin Falls AA Cowboys 18U Pitchers Rally Together In Shutout Victory Against Minico
Twin Falls AA Cowboys 18U defeated Minico 10-0 on Tuesday as two pitchers combined to throw a shutout. Ayden Coats induced a fly out from Wilson to finish off the game.
Twin Falls AA Cowboys 18U fired up the offense in the first inning. Tyler Horner drove in two when Horner doubled.
One bright spot for Minico was a single by Sayer in the first inning.
Otho Savage was the winning pitcher for Twin Falls AA Cowboys 18U. Savage went three and two-thirds innings, allowing zero runs on two hits, striking out five and walking zero. Coats threw two and a third innings in relief out of the bullpen.
Sayer was on the mound for Minico. The pitcher surrendered ten runs on nine hits over five and two-thirds innings, striking out one.
Twin Falls AA Cowboys 18U tallied nine hits. Magnum Hofstetter, Horner, and Jace Mahlke all had multiple hits for Twin Falls AA Cowboys 18U. Mahlke, Horner, and Hofstetter each collected two hits to lead Twin Falls AA Cowboys 18U.
Sayer led Minico with two hits in three at bats.
Twin Falls AA Cowboys 18U Grabs Lead In Fifth Inning For Victory Over Minico
Twin Falls AA Cowboys 18U ran off with the lead late in the game in a 9-2 victory over Minico on Tuesday. Twin Falls AA Cowboys 18U trailed 2-1 in the bottom of the fifth inning when Magnum Hofstetter doubled on a 0-1 count, scoring two runs.
Twin Falls AA Cowboys 18U secured the victory thanks to five runs in the fifth inning. Hofstetter, Tyler Horner, and Ayden Coats all moved runners across the plate with RBIs in the inning.
Minico got things started in the first inning. Chandler grounded out into a double play but still was able to knock in one run.
Wesley Vinson was the winning pitcher for Twin Falls AA Cowboys 18U. The lefthander lasted four and a third innings, allowing four hits and two runs while striking out two. Horner and Hofstetter entered the game out of the bullpen and helped to close out the game in relief.
Salizar took the loss for Minico. The pitcher lasted four innings, allowing three hits and one run while striking out two.
Twin Falls AA Cowboys 18U socked one home run on the day. Cooper Thompson put one out in the second inning.
Twin Falls AA Cowboys 18U collected 12 hits on the day. Horner, Coats, and Ben Tarchione all had multiple hits for Twin Falls AA Cowboys 18U. Horner went 3-for-3 at the plate to lead Twin Falls AA Cowboys 18U in hits.