TWIN FALLS — For as long as she can remember, Twin Falls High School senior Taylor Burnham had thought about playing volleyball at the College of Southern Idaho.
After years of working toward that particular goal, on Tuesday, it came to fruition.
The former standout with the Bruins signed her letter of intent to join the Golden Eagles next season, with whom she'll be able to live out that goal she had in mind for so long.
"I've been watching CSI since I was a kid," Burnham said. "I've just been amazed at their program and their coaching staff and how they look like a family. They act as a family, they play as a family. I loved that program and I wanted to be a part of it."
Burnham said other schools were in consideration, but it came down to the opportunity to hone her skills at CSI, while being so close to home, then, two years down the road, she can look elsewhere.
For now, the plan is to study business management at CSI, then look at the potential of joining a four-year program, one Burnham hopes is at the Division I level.
"I'm really excited to go to the college level," Burnham said. "It's a higher, intense level and I can get so much better playing at that high level."
CSI head coach Jim Cartisser has known Burnham for a while, and has long been impressed with the Twin Falls product.
Cartisser said one thing he looks for in a player is a passion for the game, and that's something he believes Burnham has, without question. He added that, with the NJCAA sanctioning beach volleyball, she'll be an asset for the Golden Eagles on multiple fronts, something that coincides with the work she's put in to get to this point.
"I know how much she loves the game," Cartisser said. "She loves the sport. She does everything that she can to play."
Burnham will join former Bruin Kylie Baumert as Twin Falls graduates on the Golden Eagles squad, something Cartisser said is an added bonus of bringing his latest recruit in.
The coach said taking on local athletes can be a headache, at times, with a lot of added factors coming from the outside. It's made him cautious of recruiting locally, but, with certain players, like Burnham, Cartisser doesn't believe those issues will come into play.
"If I can't see a role where a kid can fit in our team and contribute, I'm really hesitant," Cartisser said. "But, I don't have any doubt that she's gonna come in and be one of our ball control kids and be one of our freshman leaders."
Cartisser said one of the bonuses of bringing in a local player with the knowledge of CSI's background is that they're aware of the history and success of the program.
That success, with the Golden Eagles, means joining a squad that's coming off an NJCAA national championship, the program's 12th overall. Instead of being put off by that, Burnham will embrace the intensity and expectations at that level.
Burnham said she'll have to put in the work to make an impact with such an impressive program, but believes that, if she does that and listens to what the coaches have to say, she'll have plenty to offer the Golden Eagles.
"I've always worked hard, even as a little kid," Burnham said. "Being able to go to a program that's gonna push me as hard as I want to work, it's gonna be good to get me up to that next level."
