TWIN FALLS — For Twin Falls High School senior Payson Bingham, running means the world.
"For me, it's everything. It's an indescribable high," Bingham said.
Luckily, the promising athlete will have the opportunity to continue to pursue the sport he loves in college after his high school cross-country and track career. Bingham signed his letter of intent Friday to run at the College of Southern Idaho.
Bingham was the Bruins' top cross-country runner on the boys' squad this year — not only was he the fastest runner, but he also served as the team leader, according to coach Tonia Burk.
The senior was struggling through injuries going into the district championship meet, and the Bruins needed a strong showing to qualify for state. Bingham placed 11th in the district, and the team made it into the state meet.
"He carried our team, injured and all," Burk said, speaking at Friday's signing ceremony. "He just wanted to qualify, not only individually for himself, but to get our team there."
Bingham went on to place 18th at the state meet in Pocatello with a time of 16:09.42.
He said his version of leadership was to help his teammates find motivation.
"With most of my teammates I impress on them to find your own motivation for running, find what really drives you," he said.
Bingham is also a key member of Twin Falls' track team. The Bruins placed fourth at last year's Class 4A state meet last spring.
Even though his high school cross-country days are done, he will have another chance to help lead the track team this year as a senior. He said the goal is keep improving not just physically, but mentally.
"I just want to push myself to a place I've never been before," Bingham said. "I feel like as I've improved, I've just been able to get myself mentally to different places with each track meet and each year, and I want to keep doing that."
Staying close to home in Twin Falls to run in college was a big bonus, he said. That — combined with being able to keep up his passion — makes for a great situation.
"I just love running," he said. "Being given the opportunity to continue to pursue pushing my limits, and hopefully being able to do it with people that I love is amazing."
