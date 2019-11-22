TWIN FALLS — Madison Bailey's soccer career started out innocently enough.
The Twin Falls High School senior began playing for now-assistant coach Rick Naerebout when she was in kindergarten, along with two other future high school teammates.
More than a decade later, she finished her high school career as a four-year varsity player and the program's all-time leading goal scorer. She capped it all off by signing to play at the college level for Utah State University Eastern in Price, Utah, Friday.
"I had never coached before, and they had never played soccer before, and it turned out OK," Naerebout said at Friday's signing.
Bailey's career in Twin Falls ended in an accomplished fashion. The midfielder was named the Great Basin Conference player of the year and was a first-team, all-state selection for Class 4A.
But the athlete's most significant success and highest honors came after her role on the team changed. The team had always relied on her to score a lot of goals until her senior season came around. When she entered her fourth year, she noticed some changes the coaching staff's strategy.
Bailey's role became more of a distributor to set her teammates up to score.
"I could tell they were coaching a little bit different than in years past," Bailey said. "At first, I wanted to score more, but I was willing to make that change because I knew it would be better for the team if I did."
The results were evident on the field. Twin Falls ripped through the regular season.
After tying 3-3 with Class 5A Highland, the Bruins won their next 18 games and entered the state tournament on a hot streak.
In a back-and-forth first-round game against Kuna, Twin Falls lost on a last-minute goal, ending their chances at a state championship.
"It was definitely a tough game," Bailey said. "We thought we could pull it out, but it just didn't go our way."
Despite the disappointment of the postseason, however, Bailey still had a chance to move on and play soccer at the next level. She visited several colleges around the country that were interested in her as a player.
It was the last one she visited — Utah State University Eastern — that was the best fit. She wanted to be close to home.
"I wanted to make sure I could actually come home," she said.
Bailey said earning the honor of player of the year in the conference was a surreal accomplishment.
"I've been working for that for a long time," she said. "It meant a lot to me. I didn't know I was going to be able to reach that point, but once I did, I immediately thought of how my team helped me reach that point."
