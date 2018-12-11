TWIN FALLS — Twin Falls High School senior Taylor Avram was looking to continue her softball career at a school that was as welcoming as it was competitive.
On her visit to Lower Columbia College in Longview, Wash., she felt she found that.
Having a coach that played her position at a Division I college was a bonus that pushed Avram to join the Red Devils, where she will play softball for the next two years. She made that choice official by signing her letter of intent at Twin Falls High School on Tuesday.
"I visited and talked to the coaches and it was so welcoming," Avram said. "It was so highly competitive, too, that it really drew me to them."
The senior, who earned a second team all-Great Basin Conference nod as a catcher last season, said the fact that Lower Columbia head coach Traci Fuller was a catcher at Oregon State from 1999-2002 was the biggest part of making her decision.
Avram believes that, under the tutelage of someone who caught at the highest level, she can excel even more and continue to grow.
"I believe that she's going to take me and make me the best that I can be," Avram said. "That's the main thing."
From an academic standpoint, Avram wants to go into law, and said Lower Columbia offers a program for her to pursue that.
Avram also considered Mount Hood Community College, but said she decided she wanted to be a Red Devil a couple weeks ago. However, it wasn't until she visited last weekend that she made the decision official, telling her parents she knew where she wanted to go.
She'll officially be a four-year varsity player at Twin Falls when the softball season begins in the spring, and her pledge to Lower Columbia is the starting point of putting the finishing touches on her career, during which, Avram never stopped trying to improve as a player.
"She's continued to work on the craft," Twin Falls head coach Tonia Burk said. "She's put herself in good positions. She works during the summer...she's always challenged herself."
Burk called Avram "an easy sell" to coaches, as Avram heaped praise on her coach for helping her get better as a player.
Avram said Burk coached her summer team and took the time to go to Portland and Denver for big tournaments, for which she was immensely grateful.
That extra push from her coach to put Avram out there, the senior said, played a large role in her getting to this point. The goal, once she's at Lower Columbia, is to continue to improve and land at a four-year school, which is something Burk said the Red Devils have a strong record of doing for their players.
"She wants to go to the highest level she's capable of," Burk said. "I know she can do that. She'll continue to do the work."
Burk said there would probably be a relaxed sag of Avram's shoulders once she would sign the letter of intent, relieving the pressure of picking a school and allowing her to turn her attention to her final season with the Bruins.
Avram agreed with that, and said last year's first-round exit from the 4A state playoffs has her and the Bruins hungry for more this year.
"I can focus everything on the team," Avram said. "We have such great talent and I know this could be our year. I'm really excited for that."
