Twin Falls athlete wins All-Star championship

TWIN FALLS — At 14, Braxton Watkins has already played with the best football players his age.

Last weekend, Watkins traveled to Fort Worth, Texas, to compete in the Reggie Swinton National All-Stars games. Watkins played with and against athletes from across the U.S.

To qualify, Watkins had to submit video footage of himself playing. Former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Reggie Swinton selected the qualifying athletes based on their video footage.

“These are the top kids from across the U.S.,” said Dawn Coker, Watkins mother.

From July 1-4, Watkins and almost 100 other players vied for the title of All-Star champions. Teams were divided by age into groups of 14. Despite the small team size, athletes still played four full 10-minute quarters.

“We were playing both sides of the ball,” Watkins said.

By the end of the tournament, Watkins’ team finished on top. They won the title game and were named the first ever Reggie Swinton National All-Star champions.

Throughout the weekend Watkins was able to meet NFL players, compete with some of the best athletes his age and claim the title of champion.