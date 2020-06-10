Tristan Wert signs his letter of intent to play baseball at Treasure Valley Community College

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

WENDELL — In a statement from the family of Wendell High School senior Tristan Wert sent to the Times-News, it was announced on May 29, 2020, Wert had signed his letter of intent to play college baseball at Treasure Valley Community College in Ontario, Oregon.

Surrounded by friends and family, Wert put his name to paper and became a Chukar.

Wert was quoted as saying he is very excited for the opportunity to be a part of the Chukar program.

