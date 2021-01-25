Today's Local Sports Schedule - Boys and Girls Basketball

Monday, Jan. 25
Boys Basketball
Wood River at Burley, 7:30 p.m.
Carey at Shoshone 7:30 p.m.
Castleford at Hansen, 7:30 p.m.
Valley at Oakley, 7:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Richfield at Lighthouse Christian, 6 p.m.
Saturday Jan 23
Bowling
Eastern Invite @ Tough Guy Lanes in Pocatello
24 teams bowled at the Eastern Invite on Saturday
Boys Team
Semifinal: Twin Falls 448, American Falls 401
Final: Minico421, Twin Falls 415
Girls Team
Semifinal: Burley 294, Declo 235
Final: Pocatello 339, Burley 317
Top 3 Individuals:
Boys:
1st - Damon Wynn - Preston - 654
2nd - Griffen Magee - Twin Falls - 603
3rd - Riley Magee - Twin Falls - 581
Girls:
1st - Alexia Quaintance - Twin Falls - 637
2nd - Stephi Leazer - Twin Falls - 599
3rd - Tenley Curtiss – Pocatello - 579
