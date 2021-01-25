 Skip to main content
Today's Local Sports Schedule - Boys and Girls Basketball
Today's Local Sports Schedule - Boys and Girls Basketball

Monday, Jan. 25

Boys Basketball

Wood River at Burley, 7:30 p.m.

Carey at Shoshone 7:30 p.m.

Castleford at Hansen, 7:30 p.m.

Valley at Oakley, 7:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Richfield at Lighthouse Christian, 6 p.m.

Saturday Jan 23

Bowling

Eastern Invite @ Tough Guy Lanes in Pocatello

24 teams bowled at the Eastern Invite on Saturday

 

Boys Team

Semifinal: Twin Falls 448, American Falls 401

Final: Minico421, Twin Falls 415

 

Girls Team

Semifinal: Burley 294, Declo 235

Final: Pocatello 339, Burley 317

 

Top 3 Individuals:

Boys:

1st - Damon Wynn - Preston - 654

2nd - Griffen Magee - Twin Falls - 603

3rd - Riley Magee - Twin Falls - 581

 

Girls:

1st - Alexia Quaintance - Twin Falls - 637

2nd - Stephi Leazer - Twin Falls - 599

3rd - Tenley Curtiss – Pocatello - 579

 

