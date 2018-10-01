Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Boys athlete of the week: Braxton Hammond, Kimberly

With a boost from versatile junior McKade Huft, Hammond put up ridiculous numbers in a 55-14 win over Filer on Friday. The senior quarterback completed 17-of-28 passes for 351 yards and six touchdowns in the game. He compiled 298 of those yards and five of those touchdowns in the first half.

Girls athlete of the week: Elly Yore, Hagerman

The Hagerman volleyball team lost twice this past week, but Yore was certainly not a culprit. The senior tallied 11 kills, 10 digs and six blocks in Tuesday’s four-set loss to Carey. One day later, Yore recorded 25 kills, 35 digs, five blocks and three aces in a five-set battle with Shoshone.

“I have never seen somebody work so hard,” Hagerman coach Katie Knight said after the Shoshone loss.

Other boys AOTW candidates:

  • Jason Hardy, Valley (8-of-19, 212 yards, three TDs, INT; 10 carries, 108 yards, two TDs in win over Glenns Ferry)
  • Collin Holloway, Lighthouse Christian football (13-of-23, 243 yards, three TDs, no turnovers in win over Dietrich)
  • McKade Huft, Kimberly football (19 carries, 117 yards, two TDs; four catches, 106 yards, two TDs in win over Filer)
  • Shane Jennings, Gooding football (19 carries, 205 yards, two TDs; 6-of-12, 101 yards, two TDs, no turnovers in win over Buhl)
  • Cade Morris, Gooding football (11 carries, 180 yards, TD in win over Buhl)
  • Tyler Munsee, Lighthouse Christian football (four catches, 85 yards; interception, sack, two tackles for loss in win over Dietrich)
  • Jake Pulsipher, Oakley football (20 carries, 236 yards, two TDs in win over Butte County)
  • Steven Rubio, Bliss soccer (four goals in win over Filer)

Other girls AOTW candidates:

Past 2018 fall athletes of the week:

Week 1: Taylor Burnham (Twin Falls), Cayden Loveland (Gooding)

Week 2: Carson Grigg (Glenns Ferry), Bella Osterman (Kimberly)

Week 3: Cierra Hennings (Shoshone), Colter May (Minico)

Week 4: Keegan Duncan (Declo), Makayla Tolman (Burley)

Week 5: Jason Hardy (Valley), Kennedee Tracy (Burley)

