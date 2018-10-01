Boys athlete of the week: Braxton Hammond, Kimberly
With a boost from versatile junior McKade Huft, Hammond put up ridiculous numbers in a 55-14 win over Filer on Friday. The senior quarterback completed 17-of-28 passes for 351 yards and six touchdowns in the game. He compiled 298 of those yards and five of those touchdowns in the first half.
Girls athlete of the week: Elly Yore, Hagerman
The Hagerman volleyball team lost twice this past week, but Yore was certainly not a culprit. The senior tallied 11 kills, 10 digs and six blocks in Tuesday’s four-set loss to Carey. One day later, Yore recorded 25 kills, 35 digs, five blocks and three aces in a five-set battle with Shoshone.
“I have never seen somebody work so hard,” Hagerman coach Katie Knight said after the Shoshone loss.
Other boys AOTW candidates:
- Jason Hardy, Valley (8-of-19, 212 yards, three TDs, INT; 10 carries, 108 yards, two TDs in win over Glenns Ferry)
- Collin Holloway, Lighthouse Christian football (13-of-23, 243 yards, three TDs, no turnovers in win over Dietrich)
- McKade Huft, Kimberly football (19 carries, 117 yards, two TDs; four catches, 106 yards, two TDs in win over Filer)
- Shane Jennings, Gooding football (19 carries, 205 yards, two TDs; 6-of-12, 101 yards, two TDs, no turnovers in win over Buhl)
- Cade Morris, Gooding football (11 carries, 180 yards, TD in win over Buhl)
- Tyler Munsee, Lighthouse Christian football (four catches, 85 yards; interception, sack, two tackles for loss in win over Dietrich)
- Jake Pulsipher, Oakley football (20 carries, 236 yards, two TDs in win over Butte County)
- Steven Rubio, Bliss soccer (four goals in win over Filer)
Other girls AOTW candidates:
- Erika Anthony, Gooding volleyball (41 assists in sweep of Declo)
- Gracie Cover, Lighthouse Christian volleyball (16 kills in sweep of Murtaugh; 21 kills in sweep of Richfield)
- Alana Floyd, Hagerman volleyball (22 assists, 11 digs in loss to Carey; 28 assists, 21 digs in loss to Shoshone)
- Victoria Glaze, Twin Falls Christian Academy volleyball (18 kills, eight aces in win over Hansen)
- Cierra Hennings, Shoshone volleyball (16 kills, 30 digs in win over Hagerman)
- Hannah Higley, Declo volleyball (18 kills, nine blocks in win over Kimberly)
- Maycee Holloway, Lighthouse Christian volleyball (40 assists in sweep of Murtaugh; 34 assists in sweep of Richfield)
- Abbie Nedrow, Twin Falls Christian Academy volleyball (25 digs, nine kills in win over Hansen)
- Bella Osterman, Kimberly soccer (four goals in win over Bliss; two goals in win over Declo)
- Makayla Tolman, Burley volleyball (13 kills, 14 digs, 16 assists in sweep of Pocatello)
- Kennedee Tracy, Burley volleyball (15 kills, 17 digs in sweep of Pocatello)
- Shelby Veenstra, Twin Falls volleyball (45 assists in win over Wood River)
Past 2018 fall athletes of the week:
Week 1: Taylor Burnham (Twin Falls), Cayden Loveland (Gooding)
Week 2: Carson Grigg (Glenns Ferry), Bella Osterman (Kimberly)
Week 3: Cierra Hennings (Shoshone), Colter May (Minico)
Week 4: Keegan Duncan (Declo), Makayla Tolman (Burley)
Week 5: Jason Hardy (Valley), Kennedee Tracy (Burley)
