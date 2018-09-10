Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Volleyball - Dist. IV 1A-D1 Shoshone Vs. Oakley
Shoshone's Cierra Hennings goes for the spike against Oakley during the District 4 1A-DI conference title match-up Tuesday night, Oct. 17, 2017, at Murtaugh High School.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS

Girls athlete of the week: Cierra Hennings, Shoshone

Hennings made life hard for hitters who played against the Shoshone volleyball team this past week. In Wednesday’s sweep of Raft River, the senior recorded five kills and 35 digs. One day later, Hennings had 13 kills and 45 digs in a five-set win over Hagerman.

Other girls AOTW candidates:



+1 
Minico vs Burley football
Minico running back Colter May stiff-arms Burley defensive back Alex Ramos on Friday, Sept. 7, 2018, at Minico High School in Rupert.

 PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS

Boys athlete of the week: Colter May, Minico

May starred in the Minico football team’s 42-18 win over rival Burley on Friday. The senior running back rushed 17 times for 181 yards and four touchdowns in the victory, the Spartans’ 14th straight over the Bobcats.

Other boys AOTW candidates:

  • McKay Breshears, Declo football (4-of-12, 86 yards, two TDs, no INTs; 15 carries, 83 yards, TD; 10 tackles, one sack, one INT in win over Kimberly)
  • Keegan Duncan, Declo football (15 carries, 121 yards, two TDs; two catches, 80 yards, two TDs in win over Kimberly)
  • Cutler Erickson, Raft River football (14 carries, 272 yards, two TDs in win over North Gem)
  • Chandler Jones, Oakley football (five carries, 106 yards, TD; two INTs on defense in win over Mackay)
  • Jake Pulsipher, Oakley football (three carries, 120 yards, four TDs in win over Mackay)

Past 2018 fall athletes of the week:

Week 1: Twin Falls’ Taylor Burnham, Gooding’s Cayden Loveland

Week 2: Glenns Ferry’s Carson Grigg, Kimberly’s Bella Osterman

