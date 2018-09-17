Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Football - Buhl Vs. Declo
Declo's Keegan Duncan runs the ball against Buhl during a nonconference matchup Friday night, Sept. 14, 2018, at Declo High School.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS

Boys athlete of the week: Keegan Duncan, Declo

The senior still doesn’t believe the Declo football team has played its best, which is bad news for upcoming opponents considering how well he and his teammates played on Friday night. In a 68-0 home win over Buhl, Duncan rushed for 114 yards and three touchdowns on seven carries, caught three passes for 139 yards and two scores and returned a interception 56 yards for a TD. Those 309 all-purpose yards (253 on offense) and six touchdowns all came in the first half.

Other boys AOTW candidates:

  • Hunter Andersen, Murtaugh football (five carries, 203 yards, three TDs in win over Castleford)
  • McKay Breshears, Declo football (7-of-9, 209 yards, two TDs; six-yard rushing TD in win over Buhl)
  • Rylan Chandler, Minico football (five carries, 99 yards, four TDs; four catches, 46 yards, TD in win over Canyon Ridge)
  • Jacob Detemple, Burley cross country (first place at Canyon Ridge Run)
  • Collin Holloway, Lighthouse Christian football (12-of-16, 291 yards, two TDs, one INT in win over Clark-Watersprings)
  • McKade Huft, Kimberly football (26 carries, 275 yards, three TDs in win over Burley)
  • Shane Jennings, Gooding football (13-of-19, 280 yards, two TDs, one INT; 16 carries, 64 yards, one TD in win over Snake River)
  • Kyler Lukesh, Wendell football (182 all-purpose yards, game-winning TD against Payette)
  • Cade Morris, Gooding football (13 carries, 155 yards, one TD; four catches, 74 yds one TD in win over Snake River)
  • Riley Stephens, Burley football (23 carries, 168 yards, three TDs; two catches, 35 yards; eight tackles in loss to Kimberly)



Volleyball - Burley Vs. Twin Falls
Burley’s Makayla Tolman spikes the ball during their match Sept. 21 at Twin Falls High School.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS

Girls athlete of the week: Makayla Tolman, Burley

Tolman lifted the Burley volleyball team to two wins this past week. On Tuesday, the junior recorded 20 assists, 15 kills and three blocks in a four-set win over rival Minico. Two days later, she had 16 kills and five aces in a sweep of Preston.

Other girls AOTW candidates:

Past 2018 fall athletes of the week:

Week 1: Twin Falls’ Taylor Burnham, Gooding’s Cayden Loveland

Week 2: Glenns Ferry’s Carson Grigg, Kimberly’s Bella Osterman

Week 3: Shoshone’s Cierra Hennings, Minico’s Colter May

