Boys athlete of the week: Keegan Duncan, Declo
The senior still doesn’t believe the Declo football team has played its best, which is bad news for upcoming opponents considering how well he and his teammates played on Friday night. In a 68-0 home win over Buhl, Duncan rushed for 114 yards and three touchdowns on seven carries, caught three passes for 139 yards and two scores and returned a interception 56 yards for a TD. Those 309 all-purpose yards (253 on offense) and six touchdowns all came in the first half.
Other boys AOTW candidates:
- Hunter Andersen, Murtaugh football (five carries, 203 yards, three TDs in win over Castleford)
- McKay Breshears, Declo football (7-of-9, 209 yards, two TDs; six-yard rushing TD in win over Buhl)
- Rylan Chandler, Minico football (five carries, 99 yards, four TDs; four catches, 46 yards, TD in win over Canyon Ridge)
- Jacob Detemple, Burley cross country (first place at Canyon Ridge Run)
- Collin Holloway, Lighthouse Christian football (12-of-16, 291 yards, two TDs, one INT in win over Clark-Watersprings)
- McKade Huft, Kimberly football (26 carries, 275 yards, three TDs in win over Burley)
- Shane Jennings, Gooding football (13-of-19, 280 yards, two TDs, one INT; 16 carries, 64 yards, one TD in win over Snake River)
- Kyler Lukesh, Wendell football (182 all-purpose yards, game-winning TD against Payette)
- Cade Morris, Gooding football (13 carries, 155 yards, one TD; four catches, 74 yds one TD in win over Snake River)
- Riley Stephens, Burley football (23 carries, 168 yards, three TDs; two catches, 35 yards; eight tackles in loss to Kimberly)
Girls athlete of the week: Makayla Tolman, Burley
Tolman lifted the Burley volleyball team to two wins this past week. On Tuesday, the junior recorded 20 assists, 15 kills and three blocks in a four-set win over rival Minico. Two days later, she had 16 kills and five aces in a sweep of Preston.
Other girls AOTW candidates:
- Matigan Bingham, Dietrich volleyball (12 kills, 10 aces in win over Camas County; 13 kills, seven digs in win over Hagerman)
- Taylor Burnham, Twin Falls volleyball (14 kills in win over Canyon Ridge; 12 kills in win overWood River; 53 kills, 45 digs at Jerome Tournament)
- Gracie Cover, Lighthouse Christian volleyball (17 kills in win over Hagerman; 17 kills, nine digs, four blocks in win over Castleford)
- Christine Estep, Community School soccer (four goals in win over Gooding; two goals, one assist in win over Kimberly; one goal, two assists in win over Buhl)
- Alana Floyd, Hagerman volleyball (21 assists, 18 digs, nine kills in win over Valley; 15 assists, 18 digs in loss to Dietrich)
- Kennedee Tracy, Burley volleyball (12 kills, 13 digs in win over Minico; 13 kills, 14 digs in win over Preston)
- Shelby Veenstra, Twin Falls volleyball (36 assists in win over Canyon Ridge; 33 assists, five kills in win over Wood River; 114 assists at Jerome Tournament)
Past 2018 fall athletes of the week:
Week 1: Twin Falls’ Taylor Burnham, Gooding’s Cayden Loveland
Week 2: Glenns Ferry’s Carson Grigg, Kimberly’s Bella Osterman
Week 3: Shoshone’s Cierra Hennings, Minico’s Colter May
