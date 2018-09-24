Boys athlete of the week: Jason Hardy, Valley
Hardy led the Valley football team, ranked No. 2 in 1A Division I of the latest state media poll, to a 50-8 home win over No. 1 Oakley on Friday night. The senior quarterback completed 8-of-16 passes for 210 yards, three touchdowns and one interception. He also rushed eight times for 68 yards and a score.
Other boys AOTW candidates:
- Cooper Dastrup, Lighthouse
- Christian football (18 carries, 137 yards, TD; seven tackles in win over Murtaugh)
- Zack Gomez, Valley football (14 carries, 135 yards, three TDs in win over Oakley)
- McKade Huft, Kimberly football (42 carries, 227 yards, TD in win over Mountain Home)
- Shane Jennings, Gooding football (11-of-13, 223 yards, three TDs; nine carries, 108 yards, four TDs in win over Payette)
- Cayden Loveland, Gooding football (five catches, 80 yards, two TDs; two interception returns for TDs in win over Payette)
- Colter May, Minico football (17 carries, 254 yards, two TDs in win over Jerome)
- Zane Mussmann, Valley football (two catches, 104 yards, two TDs; interception on defense in win over Oakley)
- Patrick Obst, Twin Falls swimming (first place in 200 freestyle, 500 freestyle and 4x400 relay at Twin Falls Invite)
- Jarod Perry, Twin Falls football (31 carries, 175 yards, two TDs in win over Canyon Ridge)
- Brady Power, Dietrich football (191 yards, three TDs passing; 114 yards, one TD rushing in win over Castleford)
- Caden Zierenberg, Twin Falls soccer (late-game clearance in tie against Canyon Ridge; two goals in win over Mountain Home)
Girls athlete of the week: Kennedee Tracy, Burley
Tracy helped the Burley volleyball team earn two Great Basin Conference wins this past week. In Tuesday’s sweep of Canyon Ridge, the senior tallied eight kills and 11 digs. Two days later, she had 17 kills and 25 digs in a four-set win over rival Minico.
- Gracie Cover, Lighthouse Christian volleyball (13 kills in sweep of Community School; 20 kills in sweep of Dietrich)
- Lily Fitzgerald, Community School soccer (four goals in win over Declo; five goals in win over Wendell)
- Alana Floyd, Hagerman volleyball (11 kills, 12 assists in sweep of Community School; 23 assists, eight kills, eight digs in loss to Castleford)
- Cierra Hennings, Shoshone volleyball (eight kills, 38 digs in sweep of Valley)
- Alexsis Jones, Canyon Ridge volleyball (23 assists, 18 digs, five blocks in win over Jerome)
- Bella Osterman, Kimberly soccer (two goals in loss to Wendell; two assists in tie with Filer; three goals in win over Wendell)
- Grace Parker, Gooding volleyball (22 kills, eight digs in sweep of Kimberly)
- Madison Smith, Kimberly soccer (one goal in loss to Wendell; three goals in tie with Filer; two assists in win over Wendell)
- Jazmyn Smothers, Canyon Ridge volleyball (17 kills, 15 blocks in win over Jerome)
- Kelbie Standley, Canyon Ridge volleyball (35 digs in win over Jerome)
- Makayla Tolman, Burley volleyball (11 kills, seven blocks in sweep of Canyon Ridge; 17 kills, 10 digs in win over Minico)
- Elly Yore, Hagerman volleyball (eight kills, seven digs in sweep of Community School; 18 kills, 12 digs in loss to Castleford)
Past 2018 fall athletes of the week:
Week 1: Twin Falls’ Taylor Burnham, Gooding’s Cayden Loveland
Week 2: Glenns Ferry’s Carson Grigg, Kimberly’s Bella Osterman
Week 3: Shoshone’s Cierra Hennings, Minico’s Colter May
Week 4: Declo’s Keegan Duncan, Burley’s Makayla Tolman
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.