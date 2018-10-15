Try 1 month for 99¢
Football - Sugar-Salem Vs. Declo
Declo's McKay Breshears throws a pass against Sugar-Salem Friday night, Aug. 24, 2018, at Declo High School.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS FILE PHOTO

Boys athlete of the week: McKay Breshears, Declo

Breshears led the top-ranked Declo football team to a 54-14 win over Filer on Friday night. The senior quarterback/linebacker completed 16-of-22 passes for 352 yards, five touchdowns and no interceptions, helping the Hornets remain undefeated with one regular season game left.

Girls athlete of the week: Lily Fitzgerald, Sun Valley Community School

The 2017 Times-News girls soccer player of the year led the undefeated Cutthroats to two High Desert Conference wins this past week. On Monday, the senior strikers scored three goals in a 5-0 win over Declo. Two days later, Fitzgerald netted five goals in an 8-1 district title victory over Kimberly.

Girls Soccer - Marsh Valley Vs. Community School
Community’s Lily Fitzgerald takes a shot on goal against Marsh Valley during the state soccer championships Friday afternoon, Oct. 21, 2016, at the Sunway Soccer Complex in Twin Falls.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS FILE PHOTO

Other boys AOTW candidates:

  • Tate Cranney, Oakley football (8-of-12, 161 yards, four TDs, no INTs in win over Grace)
  • Jacob Detemple, Burley cross country (first place at Burley Invitational)
  • Ethan Gibbons, Burley football (10-of-19, 194 yards, three TDs, no INTs in win over Wood River)
  • McKade Huft, Kimberly football (16 carries, 156 yards, three TDs in win over Buhl)
  • Shane Jennings, Gooding football (17-of-20, 257 yards, four TDs; three carries, 21 yards, TD in win over Wendell)
  • Kody Kruckenberg, Burley football (three catches, 131 yards, two TDs in win over Wood River)
  • Ridley Lindstrom, Sun Valley Community School soccer (one goal in win over Filer, district title-winning goal in against Bliss)
  • Jesus Lopez, Filer soccer (two goals in win over Buhl; two goals in win over Weiser)
  • Cayden Loveland, Gooding football (seven catches, 132 yards, three TDs in win over Wendell)
  • Porter Mecham, Carey football (seven carries, 182 yards, two TDs in win over Murtaugh)
  • Cade Morris, Gooding football (six carries, 116 yards, two TDs; two catches, 84 yards, TD in win over Wendell)
  • Carson Simpson, Carey football (14 carries, 97 yards, two total TDs; two INTs on defense in win over Murtaugh)

Other girls AOTW candidates:

  • Brianna Astle, Dietrich volleyball (28 assists in win over Murtaugh; 17 assists, 12 digs, four aces in sweep of Castleford)
  • Matigan Bingham, Dietrich volleyball (22 kills, 12 digs in win over Murtaugh; four kills, 17 digs in sweep of Castleford)
  • Taylor Burnham, Twin Falls volleyball (36 total kills in wins over Canyon Ridge and Burley)
  • Shantell Chavez, Carey volleyball (eight kills, five digs, two aces in win over Sun Valley Community School; 16 kills, 15 digs, six blocks in win over Lighthouse Christian; 21 kills, 23 digs, three aces in win over SVCS)
  • Gracie Cover, Lighthouse Christian volleyball (five kills, three blocks in loss to Filer; 21 kills in loss to Carey; 15 kills in win over Murtaugh)
  • Kylie Crossland, Buhl volleyball (13 kills, 14 digs in win over Declo; 14 kills, 11 digs in loss to Filer)
  • Mattalyn Geddes, Twin Falls cross country (first place at Burley Invitational)
  • Victoria Glaze, Twin Falls Christian Academy volleyball (17 kills in sweep of Jackpot)
  • Maycee Holloway, Lighthouse Christian volleyball (nine assists, five digs in loss to Filer; 30 assists, 18 digs in loss to Carey; 28 assists, eight digs in win over Murtaugh)
  • Kayley Koyle, Declo soccer (two goals in win over Wendell; two goals in win over Kimberly)
  • Makali Nance, Jerome soccer (four goals in win over Mountain Home)
  • Kelbie Standley, Canyon Ridge volleyball (28 digs in loss to Wood River; 29 digs, two aces in sweep of Jerome)
  • Makayla Tolman, Burley volleyball (23 kills, three blocks in win over Pocatello; 27 kills, 11 digs, five aces in loss to Twin Falls)
  • Shelby Veenstra, Twin Falls volleyball (73 total assists in wins over Canyon Ridge and Burley)
  • Brooklyn Weston, Canyon Ridge volleyball (10 kills, 11 blocks in loss to Wood River; 12 kills, 10 blocks in sweep of Jerome)
  • Brinley Wilson, Burley volleyball (30 assists, 17 digs in win over Pocatello; 25 assists, five kills in loss to Twin Falls)
  • Kylie Wood, Carey volleyball (16 assists, three kills in win over Sun Valley Community School; 20 assists, four kills in win over Lighthouse Christian; four kills, 35 assists, eight digs in win over SVCS)
  • Elly Yore, Hagerman volleyball (17 kills in sweep of Glenns Ferry; 17 kills in sweep of Richfield; 16 kills, 21 digs, three blocks in loss to Hansen)

Past 2018 fall athletes of the week:

Week 1: Taylor Burnham (Twin Falls), Cayden Loveland (Gooding)

Week 2: Carson Grigg (Glenns Ferry), Bella Osterman (Kimberly)

Week 3: Cierra Hennings (Shoshone), Colter May (Minico)

Week 4: Keegan Duncan (Declo), Makayla Tolman (Burley)

Week 5: Jason Hardy (Valley), Kennedee Tracy (Burley)

Week 6: Braxton Hammond (Kimberly), Elly Yore (Hagerman)

Week 7: Mattalyn Geddes (Twin Falls), Shane Jennings (Gooding)

