Girls athlete of the week: Grace Parker, Gooding

Parker led the Gooding volleyball team to the Sawtooth Central Idaho Conference championship match and to the 3A state tournament. On Tuesday, the senior recorded 26 kills, 28 digs and three blocks in a district semifinal win over Filer. One day later, she had 20 kills and 19 kills in a pair of district title losses to the Wildcats. In Saturday’s state play-in match, Parker tallied 22 kills, 16 digs and six blocks in a five-set win over South Fremont.

Boys athlete of the week: Steven Rubio, Bliss

Rubio was nearly impossible to stop at the 3A state boys soccer tournament. The senior scored three goals in Thursday’s first-round win over Timberlake. One day later, he netted the only goal in Bliss’ semifinal win over Filer. The Bears lost to Sun Valley Community School in the state title game on Saturday, but Rubio put his team up 1-0 on an impressive free kick. It was Bliss’ only goal in the loss.

Week 1: Taylor Burnham (Twin Falls), Cayden Loveland (Gooding)

Week 2: Carson Grigg (Glenns Ferry), Bella Osterman (Kimberly)

Week 3: Cierra Hennings (Shoshone), Colter May (Minico)

Week 4: Keegan Duncan (Declo), Makayla Tolman (Burley)

Week 5: Jason Hardy (Valley), Kennedee Tracy (Burley)

Week 6: Braxton Hammond (Kimberly), Elly Yore (Hagerman)

Week 7: Mattalyn Geddes (Twin Falls), Shane Jennings (Gooding)

Week 8: McKay Breshears (Declo), Lily Fitzgerald (Sun Valley Community School)

