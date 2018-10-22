Girls athlete of the week: Grace Parker, Gooding
Parker led the Gooding volleyball team to the Sawtooth Central Idaho Conference championship match and to the 3A state tournament. On Tuesday, the senior recorded 26 kills, 28 digs and three blocks in a district semifinal win over Filer. One day later, she had 20 kills and 19 kills in a pair of district title losses to the Wildcats. In Saturday’s state play-in match, Parker tallied 22 kills, 16 digs and six blocks in a five-set win over South Fremont.
Boys athlete of the week: Steven Rubio, Bliss
Rubio was nearly impossible to stop at the 3A state boys soccer tournament. The senior scored three goals in Thursday’s first-round win over Timberlake. One day later, he netted the only goal in Bliss’ semifinal win over Filer. The Bears lost to Sun Valley Community School in the state title game on Saturday, but Rubio put his team up 1-0 on an impressive free kick. It was Bliss’ only goal in the loss.
That was fast. In the third minute, Steven Rubio scorss for the #blissbears, who lead Timberlake 1-0. Keeper got a piece but Rubio put enough power on it. #idpreps pic.twitter.com/tBNwLWDOIX— Sean Whooley (@swhooley27) October 18, 2018
Technology is dumb and this angle stinks, but Steven Rubio has scored again, giving the #blissbears a 3-0 lead in the 48th minute. #idpreps pic.twitter.com/zE04fgqJGM— Sean Whooley (@swhooley27) October 18, 2018
Hat trick for Steven Rubio. 5-0 lead for the #blissbears in the 68th minute. #idpreps pic.twitter.com/6rDTrCDYT6— Sean Whooley (@swhooley27) October 18, 2018
Steven Rubio delivers this time. With about six minutes to go, the senior scores a tough one to give the #BlissBears a 1-0 lead over the #FilerCats. pic.twitter.com/QxsYHlJkUI— Victor Flores (@VictorFlores_TN) October 19, 2018
Incredible free kick from Steven Rubio. What a hit from 35-40 yards. #blissbears lead #csfish 1-0 #idpreps pic.twitter.com/N9OSJ9BZpw— Sean Whooley (@swhooley27) October 20, 2018
Other girls AOTW candidates:
- Erika Anthony, Gooding volleyball (45 assists in win over Filer; 39 assists in win over South Fremont)
- Shantell Chavez, Carey volleyball (16 kills, 18 digs, two aces, two blocks in sweep of Dietrich; 27 kills, 23 digs in win over Hansen)
- Kaybree Christensen, Raft River cross country (first place, personal record at 1A District 4 championships)
- Gracie Cover, Lighthouse Christian volleyball (28 kills in loss to Hansen; eight kills in sweep of Castleford; 34 kills, eight blocks, seven digs, two aces in win over Hagerman; 21 kills, three blocks, four digs in sweep of Hansen)
- Lily Fitzgerald, Sun Valley Community School soccer (five goals, school record in third-place finish at 3A state tournament)
- Cierra Hennings, Shoshone volleyball (five kills in win over Raft River; 15 kills, 30 digs in win over Oakley; 15 kills in sweep of Oakley)
- Alana Floyd, Hagerman volleyball (25 digs, 30 assists, six kills in win over Murtaugh; 31 assists, 10 digs in win over Dietrich; 31 assists, 21 digs, six kills in loss to Lighthouse Christian)
- Maycee Holloway, Lighthouse Christian volleyball (47 assists, 18 digs in loss to Hansen; 18 assists, nine digs in sweep of Castleford; 52 assists, 26 digs, five aces in win over Hagerman; 35 assists, 13 digs, three aces in sweep of Hansen)
- Sidnee Naerebout, Twin Falls soccer ("multiple key saves," great play "all three games" at 4A state tournament)
- Elly Yore, Hagerman volleyball (24 kills, 14 digs, four aces in win over Murtaugh; 27 kills, 20 digs, six blocks, five aces in win over Dietrich; 24 kills, 13 digs, six blocks in loss to Lighthouse Christian)
Other boys AOTW candidates:
- Duncan Blackmon, Declo cross country (first place, personal record at 2A District 4 championships)
- Daniel Butler, Buhl cross country (first place at 3A District 4 championships)
- Jacob Detemple, Burley cross country (first place at 4A District 4 championships)
- Brant Etherington, Kimberly football (nine carries, 31 yards, two TDs, including game-winner; seven tackles, one tackle for loss in win over Gooding)
- Johnny Hagenbuch, Sun Valley Community School cross country (first place, personal record at 1A District 4 championships)
- Jason Hardy, Valley football (19-of-31, 306 yards, TD; 19 carries, 160 yards, three TDs in win over Challis)
- Collin Holloway, Lighthouse Christian football (9-for-16, 191 yards, four TDs in win over Camas County)
- McKade Huft, Kimberly football (191 total yards, two TDs in win over Gooding)
- Shane Jennings, Gooding football (9-of-20, 187 yards, TD; 23 carries, 93 yards, two TDs; forced and recovered fumble on defense in loss to Kimberly)
- Porter Mecham, Carey football (21 carries, 190 yards; 12 tackles, four sacks in win over Dietrich)
- Cade Morris, Gooding football (18 carries, 187 yards, TD; two catches, 84 yards; interception on defense in loss to Kimberly)
- Carson Simpson, Carey football (21 carries, 206 yards in win over Dietrich)
Past 2018 fall athletes of the week:
Week 1: Taylor Burnham (Twin Falls), Cayden Loveland (Gooding)
Week 2: Carson Grigg (Glenns Ferry), Bella Osterman (Kimberly)
Week 3: Cierra Hennings (Shoshone), Colter May (Minico)
Week 4: Keegan Duncan (Declo), Makayla Tolman (Burley)
Week 5: Jason Hardy (Valley), Kennedee Tracy (Burley)
Week 6: Braxton Hammond (Kimberly), Elly Yore (Hagerman)
Week 7: Mattalyn Geddes (Twin Falls), Shane Jennings (Gooding)
Week 8: McKay Breshears (Declo), Lily Fitzgerald (Sun Valley Community School)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.