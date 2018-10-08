Girls athlete of the week: Mattalyn Geddes, Twin Falls
Geddes broke her own Twin Falls girls cross country record at Thursday’s Bob Conley Invitational. The junior placed first in the Group A race with a time of 17 minutes, 52.1 seconds, more than 1 1/2 minutes faster than the second-place finisher. It was also the first time Geddes broke 18 minutes in her career, and the mark was more than eight seconds faster than her previous personal record.
Boys athlete of the week: Shane Jennings, Gooding
Jennings filled the stat sheet in the Gooding football team’s 60-22 Sawtooth Central Idaho Conference win over Filer on Friday. The junior quarterback completed 17-of-30 passes for 404 yards and six touchdowns, and he rushed for 48 yards and a score on 19 carries. Jennings didn’t commit a turnover on offense, and he intercepted two passes on defense.
Other girls AOTW candidates:
- Taylor Avram, Twin Falls volleyball (11 digs in sweep of Jerome; eight aces in sweep of Preston)
- Matigan Bingham, Dietrich volleyball (11 kills, 17 digs in win over Community School)
- Zoey Brown, Kimberly volleyball (25 kills in win over Buhl; 15 kills in sweep of Canyon Ridge)
- Gracie Cover, Lighthouse Christian volleyball (15 kills in sweep of Camas County; 14 kills in sweep of Hansen)
- Jenny Diaz, Wendell soccer (two goals, two assists in win over Bliss; game-winning goal against Gooding)
- Alana Floyd, Hagerman volleyball (16 digs, 37 assists in win over Murtaugh; 10 kills, 15 digs, 40 assists in sweeps of Camas County and Valley)
- Marleigh Geer, Kimberly volleyball (32 assists in win over Buhl; 25 assists in sweep of Canyon Ridge)
- Maycee Holloway, Lighthouse Christian volleyball (27 assists in sweep of Camas County; 26 assists in sweep of Hansen)
- Annie Kaminski, Wood River volleyball (19 kills in sweep of Mountain Home)
- Bella Osterman, Kimberly soccer (seven goals, two assists in win over Buhl; two goals, assist in win over Gooding; three goals, assist in win over Buhl)
- Demee Rosenkrance, Kimberly volleyball (29 digs in win over Buhl; 10 digs in sweep of Canyon Ridge)
- Shelby Veenstra, Twin Falls volleyball (25 assists in sweep of Jerome; 33 assists in sweep of Preston)
- Elly Yore, Hagerman volleyball (18 kills, 15 digs in win over Murtaugh; 34 kills, 17 digs in sweeps of Camas County and Valley)
Other boys AOTW candidates:
- Rylan Chandler, Minico football (10 carries, 73 yards, TD; four catches, 133 yards, TD in win over Pocatello)
- Keegan Chatburn, Raft River football (15-of-23, 276 yards, three TDs, two INTs; 26 rushing yards, game-winning TD pass against Valley)
- Cutler Erickson, Raft River football (18 carries, 172 yards; five catches, 97 yards; five tackles, one INT; five total TDs in win over Valley)
- McKade Huft, Kimberly football (10 carries, 135 yards, four TDs; two catches, 80 yards, TD in win over Wood River)
- Cayden Loveland, Gooding football (nine catches, 311 yards, four TDs; INT on defense in win over Filer)
- Porter Mecham, Carey football (19 carries, 229 yards, three TDs in win over Garden Valley)
- Raygn Robertson, Dietrich football (19 carries, 192 yards; 12 tackles, one sack in win over Camas County)
- Steven Rubio, Bliss soccer (four goals, assist in win over Wendell; five goals in win over Declo)
- Justin Schumann, Raft River football (11 tackles; six catches, 111 yards, two TDs, game-winning TD catch against Valley)
- Nick Swensen, Twin Falls football (14-for-27, 176 yards, TD; 13 carries, 65 yards, TD in win over Mountain Home)
Past 2018 fall athletes of the week:
Week 1: Taylor Burnham (Twin Falls), Cayden Loveland (Gooding)
Week 2: Carson Grigg (Glenns Ferry), Bella Osterman (Kimberly)
Week 3: Cierra Hennings (Shoshone), Colter May (Minico)
Week 4: Keegan Duncan (Declo), Makayla Tolman (Burley)
Week 5: Jason Hardy (Valley), Kennedee Tracy (Burley)
Week 6: Braxton Hammond (Kimberly), Elly Yore (Hagerman)
