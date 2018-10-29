Try 1 month for 99¢
Football - Valley Vs. Raft River
Buy Now

Valley's Zack Gomez runs the ball during their game Friday night, Oct. 5, 2018, in Malta.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS FILE PHOTO

Boys athlete of the week: Zack Gomez, Valley

Gomez starred for the Valley football team in a 64-22 win over Grace on Friday that ended the regular season. The senior rushed for 197 yards and three touchdowns on 25 carries, and he caught a 63-yard touchdown pass in the victory, which clinched the Snake River Conference’s top seed in the 1A Division I state playoffs.

Girls athlete of the week: Ella Fischer, Filer

Fischer led the Filer volleyball team to its first state title since 1997. In the opening round of the state tournament on Friday, Fischer recorded a team-best 16 kills in a four-set win over Homedale. Later that day, the sophomore hitter had 21 kills and eight digs in a quarterfinal sweep of Timberlake. In the title match on Saturday, she again led the Wildcats in kills, tallying 23 in a four-set win over Sugar-Salem.

Other boys AOTW candidates:

  • Brandon Butler, Lighthouse Christian football (six tackles, five tackles for loss, four sacks in win over Rockland)
  • Daniel Butler, Buhl cross country (second place, personal record at 3A state championships)
  • Keegan Chatburn, Raft River football (13-of-26, 162 yards, two TDs; seven carries, 70 yards in win over Oakley)
  • Cooper Dastrup, Lighthouse Christian football (four carries, 76 yards, three TDs; seven tackles, sack in win over Rockland)
  • Zach Deal, Wood River swimming (first place in boys 200 IM, 100 breaststroke at Portneuf Valley High School Invitational)
  • Jacob Detemple, Burley cross country (sixth place, personal record at 4A state championships)
  • Chance Gaskill, Lighthouse Christian football (six carries, 122 yards; 20-yard TD pass in win over Rockland)
  • Johnny Hagenbuch, Sun Valley Community School cross country (second place, personal record at 1A state championships)
  • Braxton Hammond, Kimberly football (21-of-27, 356 yards, 4 TDs, INT in win over Teton)
  • Jason Hardy, Valley football (9-of-16, 181 yards, two TDs; 13 carries, 116 yards, two TDs; five tackles, INT in win over Grace)
  • Shane Jennings, Gooding football (7-of-12, 164 yards, three TDs; five carries, 109 yards, TD in win over American Falls)

Other girls AOTW candidates:

  • Erika Anthony, Gooding volleyball (50 assists in loss to Timberlake)
  • Kaybree Christensen, Raft River cross country (first place, personal record at 1A state championships)
  • Karlee Christensen, Raft River cross country (second place, personal record at 1A state championships)
  • Patti Fitzgerald, Shoshone volleyball (23 assists in sweep of Compass Charter; 30 assists in loss to Ambrose; 25 assists in win over Notus; 22 assists in loss to Grace)
  • Mattalyn Geddes, Twin Falls cross country (first place, personal and school records at 4A state championships)
  • Cierra Hennings, Shoshone volleyball (nine kills, 30 digs in sweep of Compass Charter; 12 kills, 40 digs in loss to Ambrose; nine kills in win over Notus; eight kills, 41 digs in loss to Grace)
  • Bryli Jensen, Twin Falls swimming (first place in girls 500 freestyle at Portneuf Valley High School Invitational)
  • Halle Knight, Filer volleyball (26 assists in win over Homedale; 16 assists in sweep of Timberlake; 18 assists in state title win over Sugar-Salem)
  • Alexis Monson, Filer volleyball (10 kills in win over Homedale; 16 assists, seven blocks in sweep of Timberlake; 16 assists, six blocks in state title win over Sugar-Salem)
  • Grace Parker, Gooding volleyball (29 kills, 12 digs in loss to Timberlake)
  • Gracie Robinson, Filer volleyball (nine kills, 20 digs in state title win over Sugar-Salem)
  • Nicole Stampke, Gooding volleyball (17 kills, 17 digs in loss to Timberlake)
  • Gretchen Thomson, Mini-Cassia swimming (first place in girls 50 freestyle at Portneuf Valley High School Invitational)

Past 2018 fall athletes of the week:

Week 1: Taylor Burnham (Twin Falls), Cayden Loveland (Gooding)

Week 2: Carson Grigg (Glenns Ferry), Bella Osterman (Kimberly)

Week 3: Cierra Hennings (Shoshone), Colter May (Minico)

Get the latest sports news and scores sent to your email inbox

Week 4: Keegan Duncan (Declo), Makayla Tolman (Burley)

Week 5: Jason Hardy (Valley), Kennedee Tracy (Burley)

Week 6: Braxton Hammond (Kimberly), Elly Yore (Hagerman)

Week 7: Mattalyn Geddes (Twin Falls), Shane Jennings (Gooding)

Week 8: McKay Breshears (Declo), Lily Fitzgerald (Sun Valley Community School)

Week 9: Grace Parker (Gooding), Steven Rubio (Bliss)

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments