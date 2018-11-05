Boys athlete of the week: Chance Gaskill, Lighthouse Christian
Gaskill led the Lighthouse Christian football team to a 44-0 win over Dietrich on Friday in the 1A Division II state quarterifinals. The sophomore carried the ball 13 times for 190 yards and four touchdowns, and he recorded four tackles on defense.
Girls athlete the week: Bryli Jensen, Twin Falls
Jensen finished her season with a couple of strong performances at the 4A state swimming championships. The junior placed second in the girls 200-yard freestyle and in the 500 freestyle on Saturday. Jensen won both events at last week’s District 4 meet, as well.
Other boys AOTW candidates:
- Austin Bedke, Oakley football (nine carries, 115 yards, TD; seven tackles in win over Idaho City)
- Cooper Dastrup, Lighthouse Christian football (16 carries, 98 yards TD; nine tackles in win over Dietrich)
- Zach Deal, Wood River swimming (first place in boys 200-yard IM and 100 breaststroke at 4A state championships)
- Zack Gomez, Valley football (19 carries, 229 yards, four TDs in win over Clearwater Valley)
- Braxton Hammond, Kimberly football (9-of-21, 146 yards, four TDs in win over Fruitland)
- Jason Hardy, Valley football (10-of-14, 94 yards; 11 carries, 90 yards, four TDs in win over Clearwater Valley)
- McKade Huft, Kimberly football (40 carries, 160 yards, two TDs, including game-winner, against Fruitland)
- Jake Pulsipher, Oakley football (two catches, 105 yards, two TDs; 20-yard TD run, 60-yard fumble recovery for TD in win over Idaho City)
Past 2018 fall athletes of the week:
Week 1: Taylor Burnham (Twin Falls), Cayden Loveland (Gooding)
Week 2: Carson Grigg (Glenns Ferry), Bella Osterman (Kimberly)
Week 3: Cierra Hennings (Shoshone), Colter May (Minico)
Week 4: Keegan Duncan (Declo), Makayla Tolman (Burley)
Week 5: Jason Hardy (Valley), Kennedee Tracy (Burley)
Week 6: Braxton Hammond (Kimberly), Elly Yore (Hagerman)
Week 7: Mattalyn Geddes (Twin Falls), Shane Jennings (Gooding)
Week 8: McKay Breshears (Declo), Lily Fitzgerald (Sun Valley Community School)
Week 9: Grace Parker (Gooding), Steven Rubio (Bliss)
Week 10: Zack Gomez (Valley), Ella Fischer (Filer)
