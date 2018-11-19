Try 1 month for 99¢
1A Di Football State Championships - Oakley Vs. Valley
Valley's Jason Hardy and company defeated Oakley in the 1A DI state championship game Friday night, Nov. 16, 2018, at the Holt Arena in Pocatello.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS

Boys athlete of the week: Jason Hardy, Valley

Hardy made all the big plays, especially down the stretch, to help his Valley High School football squad defeat Oakley 42-40 in the 1A Division I state championship game on Friday. The senior, who won his second state title as a Valley player, having been a part of the 2015 championship team as a freshman, completed 16-of-26 passes for 275 yards. Despite three interceptions, he threw four touchdown passes, including the game-winning score to senior Zane Mussmann with under two minutes remaining. Hardy also ran 16 times for 101 yards and a score, and added nine total tackles on defense to finish his high school career on a high note with a championship.

Girls athlete of the week: Alana Floyd, Hagerman

Floyd scored nearly half her team’s points on Friday, leading the Pirates to a 54-35 win against Castleford to improve to 2-0. The senior poured in 26 points and grabbed 14 rebounds in a dominant display. She was 9-of-15 from the field and made three of four 3-point attempts. Two days prior, in Hagerman’s 40-31 win against Lighthouse Christian, Floyd added a game-high 13 points. Named to last season’s All-Snake River Conference second team, Floyd has already started to make her mark in the Sawtooth Conference this year.

Other boys AOTW candidates:

  • Nic Anderson, Valley football (three catches, 49 yards; 11 total tackles; 93-yard INT return for TD in win against Oakley)
  • Austin Bedke, Oakley football (eight carries, 64 yards; 10 total tackles in loss to Valley)
  • McKay Breshears, Declo football (6-of-7 passes, 124 yards, 2 TDs; 20 carries, 96 yards, 2 TDs in win against North Fremont)
  • Tate Cranney, Oakley football (16-of-25 passes, 128 yards, 2 TDs, 1 INT while playing on severely injured leg in loss to Valley)
  • Keegan Duncan, Declo football (20 carries, 206 yards, 1 TD; two receptions, 65 yards, 1 TD; 76-yard kick return for a TD in win against North Fremont)
  • Chandler Jones, Oakley football (10 receptions, 102 yards, 2 TDs; six total tackles in loss to Valley)
  • Zane Mussmann, Valley football (seven receptions, 94 yards, 2 TDs including game-winner; fumble recovery in win against Oakley)
  • Brigham Parke, Carey football (four receptions, 116 yards, 2 TDs in win against Lighthouse Christian)
  • Jake Pulsipher, Oakley football (12 carries, 163 yards, 2 TDs; six receptions, 51 yards; six total tackles; two interceptions; one fumble recovery in loss to Valley)
  • Clay Silva, Lighthouse Christian football (six receptions, 103 yards, 1 TD; four total tackles; 1 INT in loss to Carey)
  • Carson Simpson, Carey football (12 carries, 176 yards, 2 TDs; one INT in win against Lighthouse Christian)
  • Hunter Smith, Carey football (6-of-11 passes, 187 yards, 2 TDs in win against Lighthouse Christian)
  • Collin Tvrdy, Valley football (16 total tackles in win against Oakley)

Other girls AOTW candidates:

Past 2018 fall athletes of the week:

Week 1: Taylor Burnham (Twin Falls), Cayden Loveland (Gooding)

Week 2: Carson Grigg (Glenns Ferry), Bella Osterman (Kimberly)

Week 3: Cierra Hennings (Shoshone), Colter May (Minico)

Week 4: Keegan Duncan (Declo), Makayla Tolman (Burley)

Week 5: Jason Hardy (Valley), Kennedee Tracy (Burley)

Week 6: Braxton Hammond (Kimberly), Elly Yore (Hagerman)

Week 7: Mattalyn Geddes (Twin Falls), Shane Jennings (Gooding)

Week 8: McKay Breshears (Declo), Lily Fitzgerald (Sun Valley Community School)

Week 9: Grace Parker (Gooding), Steven Rubio (Bliss)

Week 10: Zack Gomez (Valley), Ella Fischer (Filer)

Week 11: Chance Gaskill (Lighthouse Christian), Bryli Jensen (Twin Falls)

Week 12: Keegan Duncan (Declo), Mattalyn Geddes (Twin Falls)

Editor’s note: This will be the final Athlete of the Week feature for the fall sports season.

