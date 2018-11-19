Boys athlete of the week: Jason Hardy, Valley
Hardy made all the big plays, especially down the stretch, to help his Valley High School football squad defeat Oakley 42-40 in the 1A Division I state championship game on Friday. The senior, who won his second state title as a Valley player, having been a part of the 2015 championship team as a freshman, completed 16-of-26 passes for 275 yards. Despite three interceptions, he threw four touchdown passes, including the game-winning score to senior Zane Mussmann with under two minutes remaining. Hardy also ran 16 times for 101 yards and a score, and added nine total tackles on defense to finish his high school career on a high note with a championship.
This game is going off the rails now. Hardy to Mussmann again from 19 yards for a #valleyvikings TD at 1:39 4Q. Valley leads the #oakleyhornets 42-40. #idpreps pic.twitter.com/TnUbPGYYeT— Sean Whooley (@swhooley27) November 17, 2018
Girls athlete of the week: Alana Floyd, Hagerman
Floyd scored nearly half her team’s points on Friday, leading the Pirates to a 54-35 win against Castleford to improve to 2-0. The senior poured in 26 points and grabbed 14 rebounds in a dominant display. She was 9-of-15 from the field and made three of four 3-point attempts. Two days prior, in Hagerman’s 40-31 win against Lighthouse Christian, Floyd added a game-high 13 points. Named to last season’s All-Snake River Conference second team, Floyd has already started to make her mark in the Sawtooth Conference this year.
Other boys AOTW candidates:
- Nic Anderson, Valley football (three catches, 49 yards; 11 total tackles; 93-yard INT return for TD in win against Oakley)
- Austin Bedke, Oakley football (eight carries, 64 yards; 10 total tackles in loss to Valley)
- McKay Breshears, Declo football (6-of-7 passes, 124 yards, 2 TDs; 20 carries, 96 yards, 2 TDs in win against North Fremont)
- Tate Cranney, Oakley football (16-of-25 passes, 128 yards, 2 TDs, 1 INT while playing on severely injured leg in loss to Valley)
- Keegan Duncan, Declo football (20 carries, 206 yards, 1 TD; two receptions, 65 yards, 1 TD; 76-yard kick return for a TD in win against North Fremont)
- Chandler Jones, Oakley football (10 receptions, 102 yards, 2 TDs; six total tackles in loss to Valley)
- Zane Mussmann, Valley football (seven receptions, 94 yards, 2 TDs including game-winner; fumble recovery in win against Oakley)
- Brigham Parke, Carey football (four receptions, 116 yards, 2 TDs in win against Lighthouse Christian)
- Jake Pulsipher, Oakley football (12 carries, 163 yards, 2 TDs; six receptions, 51 yards; six total tackles; two interceptions; one fumble recovery in loss to Valley)
- Clay Silva, Lighthouse Christian football (six receptions, 103 yards, 1 TD; four total tackles; 1 INT in loss to Carey)
- Carson Simpson, Carey football (12 carries, 176 yards, 2 TDs; one INT in win against Lighthouse Christian)
- Hunter Smith, Carey football (6-of-11 passes, 187 yards, 2 TDs in win against Lighthouse Christian)
- Collin Tvrdy, Valley football (16 total tackles in win against Oakley)
Other girls AOTW candidates:
- Lisa Ambriz, Murtaugh basketball (16 points in win against North Gem)
- Brianna Astle, Deitrich basketball (20 points in win against Oakley)
- Mercedes Bell, Jerome basketball (17 points in win against Pocatello, 10 points in loss to Minico)
- Madison Christiansen, Dietrich basketball (15 points in win against Valley)
- Jazzi Cristobal, Mountain Home basketball (22 points in win against Burley, 17 points in win against Columbia)
- Taycee Harper, Minico basketball (16 points in win against Jerome, nine points in win against Highland)
- Grace Parker, Gooding basketball (18 points in win against Oakley)
- Maddie Ramsey, Declo basketball (25 points in win against Raft River)
- Sydney Ramsey, Declo basketball (19 points in win against Raft River)
- Taylia Stimpson, Minico basketball (12 points and game-winner with six seconds left in win against Highland)
- Kynlee Thornton, Filer basketball (19 points in comeback win against Nampa Christian)
- Ashlynn Whittle, Camas County basketball (10 points and 11 rebounds in win against Richfield, 11 points in loss to Hansen)
Past 2018 fall athletes of the week:
Week 1: Taylor Burnham (Twin Falls), Cayden Loveland (Gooding)
Week 2: Carson Grigg (Glenns Ferry), Bella Osterman (Kimberly)
Week 3: Cierra Hennings (Shoshone), Colter May (Minico)
Week 4: Keegan Duncan (Declo), Makayla Tolman (Burley)
Week 5: Jason Hardy (Valley), Kennedee Tracy (Burley)
Week 6: Braxton Hammond (Kimberly), Elly Yore (Hagerman)
Week 7: Mattalyn Geddes (Twin Falls), Shane Jennings (Gooding)
Week 8: McKay Breshears (Declo), Lily Fitzgerald (Sun Valley Community School)
Week 9: Grace Parker (Gooding), Steven Rubio (Bliss)
Week 10: Zack Gomez (Valley), Ella Fischer (Filer)
Week 11: Chance Gaskill (Lighthouse Christian), Bryli Jensen (Twin Falls)
Week 12: Keegan Duncan (Declo), Mattalyn Geddes (Twin Falls)
