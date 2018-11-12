Boys athlete of the week: Keegan Duncan, Declo
Duncan put up insane numbers in the Declo football team’s 61-28 2A state semifinal win over West Side on Saturday. The senior rushed for 234 yards and five touchdowns on 12 carries, caught three passes for 119 yards and a score and tossed a 36-yard touchdown pass. Altogether, the Boise State commit accounted for 389 yards and seven touchdowns, helping the defending state-champion Hornets reach their third straight championship game.
Girls athlete of the week: Mattalyn Geddes, Twin Falls
Geddes became the first Twin Falls cross country runner ever to qualify for the Nike Cross Nationals thanks to her fifth-place finish at Saturday’s Nike Cross Northwest Regional Championships. The junior’s time of 17 minutes, 44.5 seconds was the second-best of her career, and she needed a last-second lean to surpass Fiona Max for fifth place and a spot in next month’s national race.
Other boys AOTW candidates:
- Nick Anderson, Valley football (two receptions, 61 yards, TD; 11 tackles, INT return for TD in win over Wilder)
- Chance Gaskill, Lighthouse Christian football (14 carries, 111 yards, TD; four catches, 79 yards in win over Salmon River)
- Zack Gomez, Valley football (15 carries, 77 yards; three catches, 65 yards, TD in win over Wilder)
- Jason Hardy, Valley football (13-of-20 passes, 206 yards, three TDs, INT; 15 carries, 137 yards, two TDs in win over Wilder)
- Collin Holloway, Lighthouse Christian football (21-of-31, 292 yards, five TDs, three INTs in win over Salmon River)
- Porter Mecham, Carey football (16 carries, 173 yards, four TDs in win over Kendrick)
- Brigham Parke, Carey football (four catches, 142 yards, TD in win over Kendrick)
- Carson Simpson, Carey football (nine carries, 84 yards, two TDs; two catches, 39 yards in win over Kendrick)
- Hunter Smith, Carey football (8-of-9, 244 yards, two TDs; two rushing TDs; eight tackles, INT in win over Kendrick)
Other girls AOTW candidates:
- Brianna Astle, Dietrich girls basketball (14 points in loss to Gooding)
- Taycee Harper, Minico girls basketball (14 points in win over Kuna)
- Maddie Ramsey, Declo girls basketball (23 points in win over Filer)
Past 2018 fall athletes of the week:
Week 1: Taylor Burnham (Twin Falls), Cayden Loveland (Gooding)
Week 2: Carson Grigg (Glenns Ferry), Bella Osterman (Kimberly)
Week 3: Cierra Hennings (Shoshone), Colter May (Minico)
Week 4: Keegan Duncan (Declo), Makayla Tolman (Burley)
Week 5: Jason Hardy (Valley), Kennedee Tracy (Burley)
Week 6: Braxton Hammond (Kimberly), Elly Yore (Hagerman)
Week 7: Mattalyn Geddes (Twin Falls), Shane Jennings (Gooding)
Week 8: McKay Breshears (Declo), Lily Fitzgerald (Sun Valley Community School)
Week 9: Grace Parker (Gooding), Steven Rubio (Bliss)
Week 10: Zack Gomez (Valley), Ella Fischer (Filer)
Week 11: Chance Gaskill (Lighthouse Christian), Bryli Jensen (Twin Falls)
