Declo vs. West Side state semifinal
Declo running back Keegan Duncan runs the ball to the end zone against West Side Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, during the 2A state semifinal game at Holt Arena in Pocatello.

 PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS

Boys athlete of the week: Keegan Duncan, Declo

Duncan put up insane numbers in the Declo football team’s 61-28 2A state semifinal win over West Side on Saturday. The senior rushed for 234 yards and five touchdowns on 12 carries, caught three passes for 119 yards and a score and tossed a 36-yard touchdown pass. Altogether, the Boise State commit accounted for 389 yards and seven touchdowns, helping the defending state-champion Hornets reach their third straight championship game.

4A cross country championships: Mattalyn Geddes

Twin Falls sophomore Mattalyn Geddes poses for a photo after winning the individual girls title at the 4A state championships Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017, at Eagle Island Park in Eagle.

 Photo by Steve Conner

Girls athlete of the week: Mattalyn Geddes, Twin Falls

Geddes became the first Twin Falls cross country runner ever to qualify for the Nike Cross Nationals thanks to her fifth-place finish at Saturday’s Nike Cross Northwest Regional Championships. The junior’s time of 17 minutes, 44.5 seconds was the second-best of her career, and she needed a last-second lean to surpass Fiona Max for fifth place and a spot in next month’s national race.

Other boys AOTW candidates:

  • Nick Anderson, Valley football (two receptions, 61 yards, TD; 11 tackles, INT return for TD in win over Wilder)
  • Chance Gaskill, Lighthouse Christian football (14 carries, 111 yards, TD; four catches, 79 yards in win over Salmon River)
  • Zack Gomez, Valley football (15 carries, 77 yards; three catches, 65 yards, TD in win over Wilder)
  • Jason Hardy, Valley football (13-of-20 passes, 206 yards, three TDs, INT; 15 carries, 137 yards, two TDs in win over Wilder)
  • Collin Holloway, Lighthouse Christian football (21-of-31, 292 yards, five TDs, three INTs in win over Salmon River)
  • Porter Mecham, Carey football (16 carries, 173 yards, four TDs in win over Kendrick)
  • Brigham Parke, Carey football (four catches, 142 yards, TD in win over Kendrick)
  • Carson Simpson, Carey football (nine carries, 84 yards, two TDs; two catches, 39 yards in win over Kendrick)
  • Hunter Smith, Carey football (8-of-9, 244 yards, two TDs; two rushing TDs; eight tackles, INT in win over Kendrick)

Other girls AOTW candidates:

Past 2018 fall athletes of the week:

Week 1: Taylor Burnham (Twin Falls), Cayden Loveland (Gooding)

Week 2: Carson Grigg (Glenns Ferry), Bella Osterman (Kimberly)

Week 3: Cierra Hennings (Shoshone), Colter May (Minico)

Week 4: Keegan Duncan (Declo), Makayla Tolman (Burley)

Week 5: Jason Hardy (Valley), Kennedee Tracy (Burley)

Week 6: Braxton Hammond (Kimberly), Elly Yore (Hagerman)

Week 7: Mattalyn Geddes (Twin Falls), Shane Jennings (Gooding)

Week 8: McKay Breshears (Declo), Lily Fitzgerald (Sun Valley Community School)

Week 9: Grace Parker (Gooding), Steven Rubio (Bliss)

Week 10: Zack Gomez (Valley), Ella Fischer (Filer)

Week 11: Chance Gaskill (Lighthouse Christian), Bryli Jensen (Twin Falls)

