Girls athlete of the week: Trudy Millenkamp, Lighthouse Christian

Millenkamp helped the Lighthouse Christian girls basketball team earn a 47-44 win at Castleford on Tuesday. The senior scored a game-high 17 points, all but two of which came on 3-pointers. Millenkamp canned five 3s in the close 1A Division II victory.

Girls athlete of the week: Sydney Schoth, Castleford

Schoth recorded a double-double in an unconventional way on Tuesday against Lighthouse Christian. The junior scored 11 points and snagged 11 steals in the 47-44 home loss.

