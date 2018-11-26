Girls athlete of the week: Trudy Millenkamp, Lighthouse Christian
Millenkamp helped the Lighthouse Christian girls basketball team earn a 47-44 win at Castleford on Tuesday. The senior scored a game-high 17 points, all but two of which came on 3-pointers. Millenkamp canned five 3s in the close 1A Division II victory.
Girls athlete of the week: Sydney Schoth, Castleford
Schoth recorded a double-double in an unconventional way on Tuesday against Lighthouse Christian. The junior scored 11 points and snagged 11 steals in the 47-44 home loss.
Other AOTW candidates:
- Mercedes Bell, Jerome girls basketball (19 points in win over Kimberly)
- Emily Gorrell, Buhl girls basketball (19 points in win over Declo)
- Ari Regalado, Shoshone girls basketball (nine points, 12 rebounds in win over Carey)
- Stevie Torres, Wendell girls basketball (18 points in loss to Valley)
- Rese Walker, Twin Falls Christian Academy girls basketball (16 points in win over Camas County)
- Kylie Wood, Carey girls basketball (16 points in loss to Shoshone)
