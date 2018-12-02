Try 1 month for 99¢
Burley vs. Vallivue state basketball
Burley sophomore Jace Whiting meets a host of Vallivue defenders as he jumps for a shot Thursday during the 4A boys state basketball tournament at Borah High School in Boise. Burley defeated Vallivue 69-50.

 PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS FILE PHOTO

Boys athlete of the week: Jace Whiting, Burley

In the first three games of his junior season, Whiting averaged 23.3 points and 12.7 rebounds per game. He scored 21 and grabbed 13 boards in a win against Canyon Ridge, notched 23 and 12 in a loss to Bishop Kelly and, on Saturday, put up 25 and 13 in a loss to Kuna. Whiting was a key piece on the Burley team that made a 4A state championship appearance last season, and he looks to be one of the important pieces of this year's edition of the Bobcats boys basketball team.

Girls athlete of the week: Grace Parker, Gooding

Girls Basketball - Kimberly Vs. Gooding
Gooding's Grace Parker shoots over Kimberly's Annie Walker during their Sawtooth Central Idaho Conference game Thursday, Jan. 18, 2018, at Gooding High School.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS FILE PHOTO

In the three games the Gooding girls basketball team played last week, Parker scored more than half the Senators' points in two. The only one in which she didn't do so was a win against Buhl, when she was one point shy of the halfway mark. Parker posted 23 points against the Indians, 25 points in a 46-42 loss to Kimberly and 17 points in a 57-28 loss to Parma. The senior, who will play basketball at Rocky Mountain College next year, will look to continue pouring in the points for Gooding as the season goes on.

