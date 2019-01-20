Boys athlete of the week: Kase Mauger, Twin Falls
For the second straight weekend, Mauger managed to top every grappler in his path en route to a first place finish. After winning the 120-pound title at the Spring Creek Invitational on Jan. 12, Mauger cruised through the bracket for the same finish at the Tiger Grizz Invitational in Idaho Falls. The junior was the 4A state champion at 106 pounds last year, and the step up in weight classes has had little impact, as Mauger pinned four straight opponents before earning a major decision in the final for another weekend win.
Girls athlete of the week: Bailee Owens, Shoshone
The Indians have held 1A Division I’s No. 2 spot in the state media poll all season, and Owens has been a driving force behind it. Constantly one of the top scorers for Shoshone, the senior kicked off the past week with a 19-point performance in a conference win over Valley. A day later, she poured in 18 and grabbed 11 rebounds in another league win, this time over Glenns Ferry. In all, the Indians won three games in three days, thanks in large part to Owens, and, with just one loss all season, are looking toward a potential postseason run.
Other boys candidates
Tyler Andersen, Declo basketball (14 points in loss to Filer, 15 points in loss to Valley)
- Denny Arroyo, Shoshone basketball (20 points in win over Carey)
- Ryan Ball, Twin Falls basketball (18 points in win over Canyon Ridge)
- Chris Belem, Hagerman basketball (17 points in loss to Murtaugh)
- Casper Block, Lighthouse Christian basketball (16 rebounds in win over Dietrich, 12 points; 19 rebounds in win over Carey)
- Mitchell Brizee, Twin Falls basketball (13 points in win over Canyon Ridge, 20 points in win over Burley)
- Jonathan Camarillo, Hansen basketball (23 points in loss to Carey, 19 points in win over Sun Valley Community School, 26 points in loss to Raft River, 16 points in win over Rimrock)
- Kasen Carpenter, Minico basketball (16 points in loss to Preston, 21 points in win over Canyon Ridge)
- Louie Cresto, Canyon Ridge basketball (15 points in loss to Twin Falls, 11 points in loss to Minico)
- Gannon Critchfield, Oakley basketball (15 points in loss to Glenns Ferry, 21 points in win over Dietrich)
- Dawson Cummins, Kimberly basketball (10 points in win over Declo, 11 points in win over Gooding, 18 points in win over Snake River)
- Cooper Dastrup, Lighthouse Christian basketball (14 points in win over Dietrich)
- Ethan Dionne, Filer basketball (15 points, 10 rebounds in loss to Marsh Valley)
- Keegan Duncan, Declo basketball (16 points in loss to Valley)
- Teegan Dunn, Wendell wrestling (145-pound champion at Padilla Invitational)
- Braxton Hammond, Kimberly basketball (14 points in win over Declo, 19 points in win over Gooding, 14 points in win over Snake River)
- Remington Kramer, Camas County basketball (19 points in win over Murtaugh, 17 points in loss to Dietrich)
- Adam Lauda, Buhl basketball (15 points in loss to Filer)
- Cayden Loveland, Gooding basketball (17 points in loss to Valley)
- Sam Mallory, Declo basketball (15 points in loss to Kimberly)
- Gavin Martin, Gooding basketball (16 points in loss to Kimberly)
- Kobe Matsen, Minico basketball (23 points in loss to Preston, 17 points in win over Canyon Ridge)
- Kolby McClure, Murtaugh basketball (23 points in loss to Camas County, 15 points in win over Hagerman)
- Jake McGinnis, Gooding wrestling (285-pound champion with pins in every match at Padilla Invitational)
- Peter Morawitz, Sun Valley Community School basketball (18 points in win over Richfield, 10 points in loss to Hansen)
- Tyler Munsee, Lighthouse Christian basketball (19 points in win over Dietrich, 26 points in win over Carey)
- Zane Mussmann, Valley basketball (18 points in win over Gooding, 19 points in win over Declo)
- Brigham Parke, Carey basketball (22 points in loss to Shoshone, 17 points in win over Hansen, 19 points in loss to Lighthouse Christian)
- Dallin Parke, Carey basketball (23 points in loss to Shoshone, 16 points in win over Hansen, 17 points in loss to Lighthouse Christian)
- Brady Power, Dietrich basketball (13 points in loss to Lighthouse Christian, 25 points; 14 rebounds in win over Camas County, 15 points in loss to Oakley)
- Johnny Radford, Wood River basketball (26 points in loss to Mountain Home)
- Raygn Robertson, Dietrich basketball (18 points in win over Camas County, 24 points in loss to Oakley)
- AB Salas, Hagerman basketball (19 points in win over Castleford)
- Justin Schumann, Raft River basketball (22 points in win over Hansen)
- Kade Setoki, Murtaugh basketball (17 points in win over Hagerman)
- Hunter Smith, Carey basketball (17 points in win over Hansen)
- Trey Smith, Camas County basketball (20 points; 13 rebounds; 5 assists in win over Murtaugh, 23 points in loss to Dietrich)
- Rylee Spencer, Raft River basketball (28 points in win over Hansen)
- Paxton Stimpson, Hansen basketball (29 points in win over Sun Valley Community School, 20 points in win over Rimrock)
- Eric Taylor, Castleford basketball (20 points in loss to Hagerman)
- Joel Thompson, Twin Falls Christian Academy basketball (17 points; 12 rebounds in win over Covenant)
- Jacob Whitesell, Richfield basketball (23 points in loss to Sun Valley Community School)
- Jace Whiting, Burley basketball (17 points; 7 rebounds in loss to Twin Falls)
- Faust Ystueta, Twin Falls basketball (17 points in win over Burley)
- Gio Zavala, Murtaugh basketball (13 points in loss to Camas County, 19 points; 9 assists in win over Hagerman)
Other girls candidates
- Kyra Azevedo, Buhl basketball (12 points in win over Canyon Ridge)
- Paige Beem, Twin Falls basketball (10 points in loss to Century, 14 points in win over Wood River, 13 points in loss to Mountain Home)
- Jenna Benites, Murtaugh basketball (19 points in win over Camas County, 7 points in win over Hagerman)
- Matigan Bingham, Dietrich basketball (13 points in win over Camas County, 28 points in win over Glenns Ferry)
- Claire Boettcher, Minico basketball (10 points in loss to Century)
- Ashley Botz, Camas County basketball (10 points in loss to Murtaugh)
- Morgan Cargile, Twin Falls basketball (12 points in loss to Mountain Home)
- Alissa Chatelain, Murtaugh basketball (10 points in win over Camas County)
- Kaybree Christensen, Raft River basketball (10 points in win over Oakley)
- Jazzi Cristobal, Mountain Home basketball (22 points in win over Jerome, 20 points in win over Twin Falls)
- Talli Crone, Glenns Ferry basketball (14 points in win over Oakley, 9 points in loss to Dietrich)
- Rylee Dunn, Wendell basketball (11 points in loss to Shoshone)
- Alana Floyd, Hagerman basketball (19 points; 12 rebounds; 6 steals in win over Castleford, 13 points in loss to Murtaugh)
- Lyzan Gillette, Oakley basketball (11 points in loss to Raft River)
- Lauren Gomez, Lighthouse Christian basketball (20 points in loss to Carey)
- Emily Gorrell, Buhl basketball (16 points in loss to Gooding, 15 points in win over Canyon Ridge)
- Cierra Hennings, Shoshone basketball (14 points in win over Valley, 10 points in win over Glenns Ferry, 12 points in win over Wendell)
- Bailey Hubert, Dietrich basketball (20 points; 12 rebounds in win over Camas County)
- Audah Jones, Raft River basketball (22 points in win over Oakley,
- Haven Jones, Filer basketball (10 points in loss to Kimberly)
- Serena Kent, Richfield basketball (14 points in win over Castleford)
- Rionna Kerner, Shoshone basketball (12 points in win over Wendell)
- Grace Loman, Castleford basketball (10 points in loss to Hagerman)
- Maddy March, Castleford basketball (15 points in loss to Hagerman)
- Gracie Mumford, Twin Falls basketball (10 points in loss to Century)
- Brooke Olsen, Declo basketball (13 points in win over Declo)
- Kamri Ottley, Raft River basketball (11 points in win over Oakley)
- Grace Parker, Gooding basketball (9 points in win over Buhl, 29 points in win over Kimberly)
- Emalee Pippin, Mountain Home basketball (16 points in win over Jerome)
- Mattie Ramsey, Declo basketball (29 points in win over Wendell, 10 points in win over Oakley)
- Josie Schmitz, Kimberly basketball (21 points in loss to Gooding)
- Taylia Stimpson, Minico basketball (16 points in win over Wood River, 15 points in loss to Century)
- Leslye Tapia, Murtaugh basketball (11 points in win over Camas County)
- Athana Versis, Carey basketball (13 points in win over Hansen)
- Madison Vorwaller, Minico basketball (10 points in win over Wood River)
- Ashlynn Whittle, Camas County basketball (14 points in loss to Murtaugh, 18 points in loss to Dietrich)
- Kylie Wood, Carey basketball (18 points in win over Lighthouse Christian)
- Elly Yore, Hagerman basketball (16 points in win over Castleford)
Past 2018/2019 winter athletes of the week:
Week 1: Jace Whiting (Burley), Grace Parker (Gooding)
Week 2: Tyler Munsee (Lighthouse Christian), Elly Yore (Hagerman)
Week 3: Kobe Matsen (Minico), Kylie Wood (Carey)
Week 4: Zane Mussmann (Valley), Matigan Bingham (Dietrich)
Week 5: Mayson Martinez (Filer), Mattie Ramsey (Declo)
Week 6: Jonathan Camarillo (Hansen), Patrea Topp (Wood River)
