Boys athlete of the week: Jonathan Camarillo, Hansen
Entering this past week, the Hansen boys basketball team had zero wins. Thanks to the exploits of Camarillo, the Huskies now have two wins. The sophomore was the team’s top scorer in each of its three games during the week, leading them to a win over Richfield with 23 points, scoring a team-high of 19 in a loss to No. 1 Lighthouse Christian, and dropping 27 to pace Hansen in a victory over Shoshone. If there is any chance of the Huskies turning around their season, now at 2-8 after starting 0-7, Camarillo is sure to be a vital part of that.
Girls athlete of the week: Patrea Topp, Wood River
Wood River has endured an up-and-down campaign thus far, but had a very good week, thanks, in large part, to the performances of Topp. The senior was integral in leading the Wolverines to two wins in three games. Both of those wins count toward conference play, helping Wood River jump from 2-5 to 4-5 in the Great Basin Conference. Topp had a team-high of 17 points in a loss to Gooding to kick off the week, and dropped 14 points in a win over Jerome and 15 in a win over Canyon Ridge. As they head down the final stretch of the season, Wood River will need Topp to continue this form if the Wolverines are going to make some noise.
Other boys candidates
- Denny Arroyo, Shoshone basketball (12 points in loss to Glenns Ferry, 23 points in win over Hagerman, 19 points in loss to Hansen)
- Austin Bedke, Oakley basketball (14 points; 11 rebounds in win over Raft River)
- Dax Blackmon, Declo wrestling (98-pound champion at Magic Valley Classic with two pins, a tech fall and a major decision)
- Casper Block, Lighthouse Christian basketball (23 points; 11 rebounds in win over Hansen)
- Mitchell Brizee, Twin Falls basketball (19 points in loss to Minico, 20 points in win over Wood River, 16 points in win over Idaho Falls)
- Rylan Chandler, Minico basketball (13 points in win over Twin Falls, 16 points in win over Century)
- Gannon Critchfield, Oakley basketball (18 points in win over Raft River, 16 points in loss to Valley)
- Dawson Cummins, Kimberly basketball (24 points in win over Canyon Ridge)
- Teegan Dunn, Wendell wreslting (145-pound champion at Magic Valley Classic with a major decision in the finals)
- Ethan Gibbons, Burley basketball (16 points in win over Wood River)
- Braxton Hammond, Kimberly basketball (18 points in win over Buhl)
- Kody Henslee, Glenns Ferry basketball (17 points in win over Shoshone, 10 points in win over Raft River, 31 points in win over Dietrich)
- Bam Kondracki, Wendell basketball (14 points in loss to Century, 19 points in loss to Kimberly)
- Adam Lauda, Buhl basketball (11 points in loss to Kimberly, 12 points; 13 rebounds; 5 assists; 3 steals in win over Gooding)
- Kase Mauger, Twin Falls wrestling (120-pound champion at Spring Creek Invitational with two pins, a tech fall and a major decision)
- Tyler Munsee, Lighthouse Christian basketball (17 points in win over Sun Valley Community School)
- Kade Orr, Buhl wrestling (113-pound champion at Spring Creek Invitational with three pins, a tech fall and a major decision, remaining undefeated this season)
- Dawson Osterhout, Declo wrestling (220-pound champion at Magic Valley Classic with two pins)
- Brigham Parke, Carey basketball (8 points in loss to Murtaugh, 31 points; 14 rebounds in win over Hagerman)
- Brady Power, Dietrich basketball (20 points in loss to Glenns Ferry)
- Johnny Radford, Wood River basketball (22 points in loss to Burley, 16 points in loss to Twin Falls)
- Alex Shetler, Lighthouse Christian basketball (15 points in win over Wendell, 15 points in win over Sun Valley Community School)
- Trey Smith, Camas County basketball (16 points; 9 rebounds; 7 assists in win over Hagerman, 32 points on 8 3-pointers; 6 rebounds; 6 steals in win over Castleford)
- Rylee Spencer, Raft River basketball (20 points in loss to Oakley, 17 points in loss to Glenns Ferry, 25 points on 5 3-pointers in win over Murtaugh)
- Paxton Stimpson, Hansen basketball (15 points in win over Richfield, 22 points in win over Shoshone)
- Eric Taylor, Castleford basketball (27 points on 7 3-pointers in win over TFCA, 16 points in loss to Camas County)
- Evan Walker, Twin Falls Christian Academy basketball (21 points in loss to Castleford)
- Wacey Wililams, Glenns Ferry basketball (20 points in win over Shoshone, 29 points in win over Raft River, 20 points in win over Dietrich)
- Faust Ystueta, Twin Falls basketball (17 points in loss to Minico, 20 points in win over Idaho Falls)
- Gio Zavala, Murtaugh basketball (18 points in win over Carey, 19 points in loss to Raft River)
Other girls candidates
- Brianna Astle, Dietrich basketball (17 points in win over Richfield)
- Paige Beem, Twin Falls basketball (15 points in loss to Pocatello, 12 points in win over Jerome)
- Adrie Blanksma, Mountain Home basketball (18 points in win over Canyon Ridge)
- Ashly Botz, Camas County basketball (19 points in loss to Hagerman, 11 points in win over Castleford)
- Shelby Buckner, Richfield basketball (16 points in loss to Dietrich)
- Aisha Clarke, Camas County basketball (16 points in win over Castleford)
- Kaybree Christensen, Raft River basketball (14 points in loss to Declo, 6 points in loss to Valley, 9 points in win over Castleford)
- Jazzi Cristobal, Mountain Home basketball (15 points in win over Canyon Ridge)
- Ella Fischer, Filer basketball (17 points; 12 rebounds in win over Buhl)
- Alana Floyd, Hagerman basketball (26 points on 5 3-pointers; 16 rebounds in win over Camas County, 22 points in loss to Carey)
- Cierra Hennings, Shoshone basketball (10 points; 6 steals; 5 assists; 5 rebounds in win over Hansen)
- Audah Jones, Raft River baskeball (14 points in loss to Declo)
- Kendy Kenny, Hansen basketball (8 points in loss to Shoshone, 15 points in win over Lighthouse Christian)
- Makenna Kohtz, Valley basketball (8 points in win over Raft River, 18 points in win over Grace)
- Maddy March, Castleford basketball (16 points in loss to Camas County, 9 points in loss to Raft River)
- Trudy Millenkamp, Lighthouse Christian basketball (20 points in loss to Hansen)
- Kayla Morse, Buhl basketball (15 points in loss to Filer)
- Abbie Nedrow, Twin Falls Christian Academy basketball (18 points in win over Castleford)
- Grace Parker, Gooding basketball (23 points in win over Wood River, 28 points in win over Wendell)
- Vanessa Peiffer, Jerome basketball (14 points in loss to Wood River)
- Haylee Pittman, Hansen basketball (11 points in win over Richfield, 12 points in win over Lighthouse Christian)
- Mattie Ramsey, Declo basketball (17 points in win over Raft River)
- Bailey Stephens, Valley basketball (11 points in win over Glenns Ferry, 21 points in win over Raft River)
- Taylia Stimpson, Minico basketball (18 points in win over Burley, 8 points in loss to Highland)
- Kynlee Thornton, Filer basketball (22 points in loss to Snake River)
- Athana Versis, Carey basketball (15 points in win over Murtaugh)
- Ashlynn Whittle, Camas County basketball (13 points in loss to Hagerman, 16 points in win over Castleford)
- Kylie Wood, Carey basketball (19 points; 6 steals in win over Murtaugh, 22 points in win over Hagerman)
- Elly Yore, Hagerman basketball (18 points in win over Camas County)
Past 2018/2019 winter athletes of the week:
Week 1: Jace Whiting (Burley), Grace Parker (Gooding)
Week 2: Tyler Munsee (Lighthouse Christian), Elly Yore (Hagerman)
Week 3: Kobe Matsen (Minico), Kylie Wood (Carey)
Week 4: Zane Mussmann (Valley), Matigan Bingham (Dietrich)
Week 5: Mayson Martinez (Filer), Mattie Ramsey (Declo)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.