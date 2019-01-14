Try 1 month for 99¢

Boys athlete of the week: Jonathan Camarillo, Hansen

Entering this past week, the Hansen boys basketball team had zero wins. Thanks to the exploits of Camarillo, the Huskies now have two wins. The sophomore was the team’s top scorer in each of its three games during the week, leading them to a win over Richfield with 23 points, scoring a team-high of 19 in a loss to No. 1 Lighthouse Christian, and dropping 27 to pace Hansen in a victory over Shoshone. If there is any chance of the Huskies turning around their season, now at 2-8 after starting 0-7, Camarillo is sure to be a vital part of that.

Girls athlete of the week: Patrea Topp, Wood River

Wood River has endured an up-and-down campaign thus far, but had a very good week, thanks, in large part, to the performances of Topp. The senior was integral in leading the Wolverines to two wins in three games. Both of those wins count toward conference play, helping Wood River jump from 2-5 to 4-5 in the Great Basin Conference. Topp had a team-high of 17 points in a loss to Gooding to kick off the week, and dropped 14 points in a win over Jerome and 15 in a win over Canyon Ridge. As they head down the final stretch of the season, Wood River will need Topp to continue this form if the Wolverines are going to make some noise.

  • Brianna Astle, Dietrich basketball (17 points in win over Richfield)
  • Paige Beem, Twin Falls basketball (15 points in loss to Pocatello, 12 points in win over Jerome)
  • Adrie Blanksma, Mountain Home basketball (18 points in win over Canyon Ridge)
  • Ashly Botz, Camas County basketball (19 points in loss to Hagerman, 11 points in win over Castleford)
  • Shelby Buckner, Richfield basketball (16 points in loss to Dietrich)
  • Aisha Clarke, Camas County basketball (16 points in win over Castleford)
  • Kaybree Christensen, Raft River basketball (14 points in loss to Declo, 6 points in loss to Valley, 9 points in win over Castleford)
  • Jazzi Cristobal, Mountain Home basketball (15 points in win over Canyon Ridge)
  • Ella Fischer, Filer basketball (17 points; 12 rebounds in win over Buhl)
  • Alana Floyd, Hagerman basketball (26 points on 5 3-pointers; 16 rebounds in win over Camas County, 22 points in loss to Carey)
  • Cierra Hennings, Shoshone basketball (10 points; 6 steals; 5 assists; 5 rebounds in win over Hansen)
  • Audah Jones, Raft River baskeball (14 points in loss to Declo)
  • Kendy Kenny, Hansen basketball (8 points in loss to Shoshone, 15 points in win over Lighthouse Christian)
  • Makenna Kohtz, Valley basketball (8 points in win over Raft River, 18 points in win over Grace)
  • Maddy March, Castleford basketball (16 points in loss to Camas County, 9 points in loss to Raft River)
  • Trudy Millenkamp, Lighthouse Christian basketball (20 points in loss to Hansen)
  • Kayla Morse, Buhl basketball (15 points in loss to Filer)
  • Abbie Nedrow, Twin Falls Christian Academy basketball (18 points in win over Castleford)
  • Grace Parker, Gooding basketball (23 points in win over Wood River, 28 points in win over Wendell)
  • Vanessa Peiffer, Jerome basketball (14 points in loss to Wood River)
  • Haylee Pittman, Hansen basketball (11 points in win over Richfield, 12 points in win over Lighthouse Christian)
  • Mattie Ramsey, Declo basketball (17 points in win over Raft River)
  • Bailey Stephens, Valley basketball (11 points in win over Glenns Ferry, 21 points in win over Raft River)
  • Taylia Stimpson, Minico basketball (18 points in win over Burley, 8 points in loss to Highland)
  • Kynlee Thornton, Filer basketball (22 points in loss to Snake River)
  • Athana Versis, Carey basketball (15 points in win over Murtaugh)
  • Ashlynn Whittle, Camas County basketball (13 points in loss to Hagerman, 16 points in win over Castleford)
  • Kylie Wood, Carey basketball (19 points; 6 steals in win over Murtaugh, 22 points in win over Hagerman)
  • Elly Yore, Hagerman basketball (18 points in win over Camas County)

Past 2018/2019 winter athletes of the week:

Week 1: Jace Whiting (Burley), Grace Parker (Gooding)

Week 2: Tyler Munsee (Lighthouse Christian), Elly Yore (Hagerman)

Week 3: Kobe Matsen (Minico), Kylie Wood (Carey)

Week 4: Zane Mussmann (Valley), Matigan Bingham (Dietrich)

Week 5: Mayson Martinez (Filer), Mattie Ramsey (Declo)

