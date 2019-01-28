Boys Athlete of the Week: Brady Power, Dietrich
Things are looking up for Dietrich boys basketball, and Power’s role in that has been enormous. The Blue Devils started the season 0-4, but have won four of their last five games, including three straight over last week. In those three wins, Power averaged 28.3 points and 12.3 rebounds per game. He dropped 27 points and pulled down 17 rebounds when Dietrich defeated Carey, added 27 points and 11 rebounds against Sun Valley Community School and, finally, 31 points and nine rebounds in an overtime win against Hansen. Dietrich head coach Wayne Dill said Power has been a part of a team effort to step up after the slow start, but the sophomore is constantly stepping up for his team as they sit in second place in the Sawtooth Conference.
Girls Athlete of the Week: Taylia Stimpson, Minico
It’s been a good season for Stimpson, who has helped Minico to a 14-7 record, as the Spartans sit in third place in the Great Basin Conference. On Jan. 9, the senior signed to play basketball at the College of Southern Idaho next year. Some of her strongest performances this season came last week, as Stimpson put together a 19-point performance in a win over Preston, then a 20-point showing in a win over Twin Falls. The win over Preston gave the Indians their fourth conference loss of the season, taking the Spartans one game clear of them in the league standings. The win over Twin Falls ensured Minico remained in third entering the district tournament. If Minico can make a run through the league playoffs and nab a spot at the 4A state tournament, Stimpson will likely be a big part of that.
Other boys candidates
- Logan Anderson, Gooding wrestling (170-pound champion at Sugar-Salem Invitational)
- Peyton Bair, Kimberly basketball (16 points; 12 rebounds in win over Buhl)
- Casper Block, Lighthouse Christian basketball (16 points in win over Castleford)
- Mitchell Brizee, Twin Falls basketball (14 points in win over Mountain Home, 17 points in win over Pocatello)
- Jonathan Camarillo, Hansen basketball (29 points in win over Hagerman, 17 points in loss to Camas County, 20 points; 10 rebounds in loss to Dietrich)
- Kasen Carpenter, Minico basketball (17 points in win over Pocatello)
- Dawson Cummins, Kimberly basketball (18 points in win over Filer, 15 points in win over Buhl)
- Joe DeMasters, Wendell basketball (16 points in loss to Declo)
- Abe Guzman, Minico basketball (17 points in win over Highland)
- Braxton Hammond, Kimberly basketball (22 points in win over Filer, 18 points in win over Buhl)
- Jason Hardy, Valley basketball (26 points in win over Wendell, 12 points in win over Glenns Ferry)
- Zane Kelsey, Wendell basketball (23 points in win over Shoshone
- Remington Kramer (16 points in win over Sun Valley Community School, 17 points in win over Hansen)
- David Lloyd, Jerome basketball (15 points in loss to Canyon Ridge, 15 points in win over Wood River)
- Cayden Loveland, Gooding basketball (16 points in loss to Filer)
- Fernando Luna, Jerome wrestling (220-pound champion at Red Halverson Invitational)
- Sam Mallory, Declo basketball (16 points in win over Wendell)
- Kobe Matsen, Minico basketball (16 points in win over Pocatello, 10 points in win over Highland)
- Jake McGinnis, Gooding Wrestling (285-pound champion at Sugar-Salem Invitational)
- Tyler Munsee, Lighthouse Christian basketball (23 points in win over Castleford)
- Zane Mussmann, Valley basketball (16 points in win over Glenns Ferry)
- Bryant Osborne, Hagerman basketball (19 points in loss to Hansen,
- Zac Powers, Raft River basketball (19 points in win over Shoshone)
- Kaden Perron, Filer basketball (18 points in win over Gooding)
- Peyton Ringling, Jerome wrestling (160-pound champion at Red Halverson Invitational)
- Kyler Robertson, Dietrich basketball (15 points in win over Carey)
- Raygn Robertson, Dietrich basketball (18 points in win over Hansen)
- Trey Smith, Camas County basketball (26 points in win over Sun Valley Community School, 16 points in win over Hansen)
- Ryan Spaeth, Raft River basketball (17 points in loss to Grace)
- Rylee Spencer, Raft River basketball (23 points in loss to Grace)
- Paxton Stimpson, Hansen basketball (19 points in win over Hagerman, 18 points in loss to Camas County, 27 points in loss to Dietrich)
- Gabriel Taboa, Jerome wrestling (120-pound champion at Red Halverson Invitational)
- Sid Tomlinson, Sun Valley Community School basketball (25 points in loss to Dietrich)
- Evan Walker, Twin Falls Christian Academy (20 points in win over Bliss)
- Jace Whiting, Burley basketball (20 points; 10 rebounds in loss to Century)
- Ezekial Williamson, Jerome wrestling (152-pound champion at Red Halverson Invitational)
- Remington Winmill, Jerome wrestling (182-pound champion at Red Halverson Invitational)
Other girls candidates
- Kyra Azevedo, Buhl basketball (11 points in win over Wendell)
- Paige Beem, Twin Falls basketball (10 points in win over Canyon Ridge, 13 points in loss to Minico)
- Jenna Benites, Murtaugh basketball (7 points in win over Richfield, 17 points in win over Castleford)
- Matigan Bingham, Dietrich basketball (12 points in loss to Carey)
- Kourtney Black, Carey basketball (11 points in win over Richfield)
- Aleia Blakeslee, Lighthouse Christian basketball (17 points in win over Castleford, 10 points in loss to Hagerman)
- Ashly Botz, Camas County basketball (12 points; 10 rebounds in loss to Hansen)
- Morgan Cargile, Twin Falls basketball (10 points in win over Canyon Ridge)
- Annessa Castillo, Glenns Ferry basketball (11 points in loss to Raft River, 14 points; game-winner in win over Victory Charter)
- Alissa Chatelain, Murtaugh basketball (14 points in win over Castleford)
- Talli Crone, Glenns Ferry basketball (12 points in win over Victory Charter)
- Alana Floyd, Hagerman basketball (15 points in loss to Hansen, 23 points; 10 rebounds in win over Lighthouse Christian)
- Lauren Gomez, Lighthouse Christian basketball (11 points in win over Castleford, 14 points in loss to Hagerman)
- Emily Gorrell, Buhl basketball (14 points in win over Wendell, 14 points in loss to Wood River)
- Kodi Green, Carey basketball (12 points in win over Dietrich)
- Bailey Hubert, Dietrich basketball (12 points in loss to Carey)
- Audah Jones, Raft River basketball (13 points in win over Glenns Ferry)
- Torie King, Wood River basketball (14 points in loss to Mountain Home)
- Makenna Kohtz, Valley basketball (13 points in win over Declo)
- McKenna Lively, Buhl basketball (10 points in win over Wendell)
- Grace Lupumpa, Canyon Ridge basketball (13 points in loss to Gooding)
- Maddy March, Castleford basketball (13 points in loss to Lighthouse Christian, 7 points in loss to Murtaugh)
- Audra Mary, Wood River basketball (12 points in loss to Mountain Home)
- Trudy Millenkamp, Lighthouse Christian basketball (15 points in win over Castleford)
- Grace Parker, Gooding basketball (18 points in win over Filer, 18 points in win over Canyon Ridge)
- Mattie Ramsey, Declo basketball (14 points in loss to Kimberly, 16 points in loss to Valley)
- Josie Schmitz, Kimberly basketball (14 points in win over Declo)
- Sydney Schoth, Castleford basketball (10 points in loss to Lighthouse Christian)
- Kyta Sellers, Hagerman basketball (11 points in win over Lighthouse Christian)
- Kelsie Snyder, Filer basketball (10 points in loss to Gooding, 12 points in win over Wendell)
- Bailey Stephens, Valley basketball (15 points in win over Declo)
- Leslye Tapia, Murtaugh basketball (10 points in win over Castleford)
- Kynlee Thornton, Filer basketball (12 points in win over Wendell)
- Patrea Topp, Wood River basketball (13 points in loss to Mountain Home, 16 points in win over Buhl)
- Stevie Torres, Wendell basketball (10 points in loss to Buhl)
- Maddison Vorwaller, Minico basketball (15 points in win over Preston)
- Jesse Wadsworth, Kimberly basketball (10 points in win over Declo)
- Ashlynn Whittle, Camas County basketball (12 points in loss to Hansen)
- Rakel Williams, Hansen basketball (15 points in win over Camas County)
- Laken Wolf, Gooding basketball (11 points in win over Filer, 10 points in win over Canyon Ridge)
- Kylie Wood, Carey basketball (20 points in win over Dietrich)
- Elly Yore, Hagerman basketball (11 points; 13 rebounds in win over Lighthouse Christian)
Past 2018/2019 winter athletes of the week:
Week 1: Jace Whiting (Burley), Grace Parker (Gooding)
Week 2: Tyler Munsee (Lighthouse Christian), Elly Yore (Hagerman)
Week 3: Kobe Matsen (Minico), Kylie Wood (Carey)
Week 4: Zane Mussmann (Valley), Matigan Bingham (Dietrich)
Week 5: Mayson Martinez (Filer), Mattie Ramsey (Declo)
Week 6: Jonathan Camarillo (Hansen), Patrea Topp (Wood River)
Week 7: Kase Mauger (Twin Falls), Bailee Owens (Shoshone)
