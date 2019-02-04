Boys athlete of the week: Gio Zavala, Murtaugh
Zavala has been filling up the scorebook for the Red Devils boys basketball team all season, and last week he stepped up the scoring even more. He opened the week with a 20-point showing in Murtaugh’s non-conference win over Shoshone, then one-upped that with a 29-point showing as the Red Devils got a win over Dietrich, which had only lost one Sawtooth Conference game beforehand. Murtaugh is 14-5 overall and 7-2 in league play, and, with the district tournament coming up, the Red Devils could be in line for a high seed and a deep run, particularly if Zavala keeps up his stellar play.
Girls athlete of the week: Emily Gorrell, Buhl
Entering the 3A Sawtooth Central Idaho Conference tournament, the Buhl girls basketball team hadn’t beaten a single conference opponent. After two games at districts, the Indians have clinched at least a spot in the state tournament play-in game and have a shot at the conference title, too, thanks in large part to Gorrell. The senior poured in a game-high of 21 points as fourth-seeded Buhl beat No. 1-seed Gooding, then led all scorers with 16 points as the Indians topped Filer to advance to the championship. Should Buhl complete the fairytale district tourney run and win the title, Gorrell will have been a huge reason for it.
Other boys candidates
- Dax Blackmon, Declo wrestling (98-pound champion at Challis Invite)
- Casper Block, Lighthouse Christian basketball (26 points in win over Camas County, 14 points in win over Watersprings)
- Jonathan Camarillo, Hansen basketball (20 points in win over Twin Falls Christian Academy, 26 points in win over Castleford)
- Kasen Carpenter, Minico basketball (17 points in win over Burley)
- Caden Crider, Declo wrestling (126-pound champion at Challis Invite)
- Gannon Critchfield, Oakley basketball (18 points in win over Shoshone)
- Riley Hallett, Kimberly wrestling (145-pound champion at Weiser Invite)
- Chandler Jones, Oakley basketball (21 points in win over Raft River)
- Adam Lauda, Buhl basketball (8 points;12 rebounds; 5 assists in win over Filer, 22 points in win over Gooding)
- Cayden Loveland, Gooding basketball (11 points in loss to Wood River, 19 points in win over Wendell)
- Kobe Matsen, Minico basketball (21 points in loss to Preston, 15 points in win over Burley)
- Derek Matthews, Declo wrestling (145-pound champion at Challis Invite)
- Kolby McClure, Murtaugh basketball (17 points in win over Dietrich)
- Jake McGinnis, Gooding wrestling (285-pound champion at Weiser Invite)
- Tyler Munsee, Lighthouse Christian basketball (12 points in win over Camas County, 17 points in win over Watersprings)
- Zane Mussmann, Valley basketball (24 points in win over Raft River)
- Brayden Olson, Wood River basketball (18 points in win over Gooding)
- Ben Orozco, Wendell wrestling (285-pound champion at Challis Invite)
- Bryant Osborne, Hagerman basketball (27 points in win over Richfield, 20 points in loss to Wendell)
- Dawson Osterhout, Declo wrestling (220-pound champion at Challis Invite)
- Brady Power, Dietrich basketball (26 points; 17 rebounds in loss to Raft River, 15 points in loss to Murtaugh, 15 points in loss to Rockland)
- Raygn Robertson, Dietrich basketball (17 points in loss to Murtaugh, 15 points in loss to Rockland)
- Slater Sagers, Oakley basketball (18 points in win over Shoshone)
- Hunter Smith, Carey basketball (10 points in win over Sun Valley Community School, 20 points in win over Butte County)
- Trey Smith, Camas County basketball (17 points in loss to Lighthouse Christian)
- Rylee Spencer, Raft River basketball (30 points in win over Dietrich, 21 points in loss to Oakley, 15 points in loss to Valley)
- Paxton Stimpson, Hansen basketball (24 points in win over Twin Falls Christian Academy, 23 points in win over Castleford)
- Zade Swainston, Wendell basketball (22 points in win over Castleford)
- Sid Tomlinson, Sun Valley Community School basketball (27 points in loss to Carey)
- Hayden Tree, Richfield basketball (16 points in loss to Hagerman)
- Jose Treyes, Jerome wrestling (113-pound champion at Challis Invite)
- Wacey Williams, Glenns Ferry basketball (21 points in win over Shoshone)
Other girls candidates
- Kyndyl Allen, Richfield basketball (17 points in loss to Castleford)
- Paige Beem, Twin Falls basketball (9 points in loss to Mountain Home, 20 points in win over Burley)
- Jenna Benites, Murtaugh basketball (15 points in win over Dietrich, 14 points in win over Camas County, 9 points in win over Lighthouse Christian)
- Matigan Bingham, Dietrich basketball (14 points in loss to Carey)
- Adrie Blanksma, Mountain Home basketball (22 points in win over Twin Falls, 11 points in loss to Minico)
- Alissa Chatelain, Murtaugh basketball (10 points in win over Dietrich, 18 points in win over Camas County, 8 points in win over Lighthouse Christian)
- Keely Cranney, Oakley basketball (13 points in win over Glenns Ferry)
- Alana Floyd, Hagerman basketball (13 points in win over Richfield, 14 points in loss to Dietrich, 8 points; 12 rebounds; 5 steals in win over Castleford)
- Maycee Holloway, Lighthouse Christian basketball (18 points in win over Camas County)
- Lauren Gomez, Lighthouse Christian basketball (21 points in win over Hansen, 11 points in loss to Murtaugh)
- Kodi Green, Carey basketball (11 points in win over Castleford, 12 points in win over Dietrich)
- Bailey Hubert, Dietrich basketball (14 points in loss to Murtaugh, 15 points in win over Hagerman)
- Katie Johnson, Valley basketball (14 points in win over Raft River)
- Audra Mary, Wood River basketball (19 points in loss to Pocatello)
- Samantha McFayden, Camas County basketball (15 points in loss to Murtaugh)
- Kylee McManus, Minico basketball (12 points on 4 3-pointers in win over Burley)
- Quinlyn Ontiveros, Burley basketball (15 points in win over Canyon Ridge, 15 points in loss to Minico)
- Kamri Ottley, Raft River basketball (17 points in win over Glenns Ferry)
- Bailee Owens, Shoshone basketball (17 points; 10 rebounds in win over Oakley)
- Grace Parker, Gooding basketball (14 points in loss to Buhl, 12 points in loss to Kimberly)
- Mattie Ramsey, Declo basketball (14 points in win over Wendell)
- Josie Schmitz, Kimberly basketball (13 points in loss to Filer, 19 points in win over Gooding)
- Bailey Stephens, Valley basketball (15 points in win over Raft River)
- Taylia Stimpson, Minico basketball (13 points in win over Burley, 14 points in win over Mountain Home)
- Sadie Wadsworth, Hagerman basketball (13 points in loss to Dietrich, 13 points in win over Castleford)
- Ashlynn Whittle, Camas County basketball (16 points in loss to Lighthouse Christian, 14 points in win over Hansen)
- Keely Wolf, Gooding basketball (14 points in loss to Kimberly)
- Elly Yore, Hagerman basketball (10 points in win over Richfield, 18 points; 5 steals in win over Castleford)
Past 2018/2019 winter athletes of the week:
Week 1: Jace Whiting (Burley), Grace Parker (Gooding)
Week 2: Tyler Munsee (Lighthouse Christian), Elly Yore (Hagerman)
Week 3: Kobe Matsen (Minico), Kylie Wood (Carey)
Week 4: Zane Mussmann (Valley), Matigan Bingham (Dietrich)
Week 5: Mayson Martinez (Filer), Mattie Ramsey (Declo)
Week 6: Jonathan Camarillo (Hansen), Patrea Topp (Wood River)
Week 7: Kase Mauger (Twin Falls), Bailee Owens (Shoshone)
Week 8: Brady Power (Dietrich, Taylia Stimpson (Minico)
