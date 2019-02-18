Boys athlete of the week: Mitchell Brizee, Twin Falls
As the Twin Falls boys basketball team looked to navigate through the difficult Great Basin Conference tournament, the Bruins turned to Brizee to lead the charge. He opened the week with a 28-point performance, making 12-of-14 shots from the floor in the Bruins’ big win over Pocatello in the first round. Then, playing at No. 1-seed Century, Brizee scored 20 points in the second half to help the Bruins come from behind to advance to the district championship and book a spot at the state tournament, finishing with 25 points. Twin Falls will need its senior big man to keep firing as it plays at Preston for the district championship, then heads into the state tournament.
Girls athlete of the week: Cierra Hennings, Shoshone
The four-year varsity starter capped off her basketball career with the Indians by leading the way as they powered through the 1A Division I state tournament. The point guard got better as the playoffs went on, scoring six points against Liberty Charter, adding eight points and nine rebounds against Prairie, then leading Shoshone with 17 points and 10 boards, as the Indians beat Genesee for the title. Hennings was clutch throughout, going 19-for-20 from the free throw line, sinking two big ones late to help pull away from Prairie and making 12-of-12 in the title game, ending her Shoshone career with a blue trophy.
Other boys candidates
- Casper Block, Lighthouse Christian basketball (17 points in win over Castleford)
- Jonathan Camarillo, Hansen basketball (22 points in win over Dietrich)
- Louie Cresto, Canyon Ridge basketball (16 points; 14 rebounds in win over Jerome)
- Gannon Critchfield, Oakley basketball (19 points in win over Glenns Ferry)
- Sheldon Flanary, Canyon Ridge basketball (20 points in win over Jerome)
- Riley Hallett, Kimberly wrestling (Pinned all three opponents to win 3A District 4 tournament at 145 pounds)
- Derek Herrington, Hagerman basketball (19 points in win over Richfield)
- Zane Kelsey, Wendell basketball (16 points in loss to Declo)
- Kobe Matsen, Minico basketball (17 points in win over Mountain Home, 21 points in loss to Preston)
- Kolby McClure, Murtaugh basketball (16 points in win over Carey)
- Zane Mussmann, Valley basketball (19 points in win over Shoshone)
- Bryant Osborne, Hagerman basketball (21 points in win over Richfield, 10 points in loss to Camas County)
- Dawson Osterhout, Declo wrestling (Pinned all three opponents to win 2A District 4 tournament at 220 pounds)
- Brigham Parke, Carey basketball (20 points in loss to Murtaugh)
- Ben Puentes, Declo basketball (19 points in win over Wendell)
- Kyler Robertson, Dietrich basketball (16 points in loss to Hansen)
- Jaydon Rossman, Camas County basketball (20 points in win over Hagerman)
- Sid Tomlinson, Sun Valley Community School basketball (17 points in loss to Castleford)
- Hayden Tree, Richfield basketball (21 points in loss to Hagerman)
- Xander Whitby, Jerome basketball (17 points in loss to Canyon Ridge)
- Jacob Whitesell, Richfield basketball (21 points in loss to Hagerman)
- Wacey Williams, Glenns Ferry basketball (22 points in win over Raft River, 24 points in loss to Oakley)
- Ezekial Williamson, Jerome wrestling (Pinned two and earned a major decision to win 4A District 4-5 tournament at 152 pounds)
- Remington Winmill, Jerome wrestling (Pinned three and earned tech fall to win 4A District 4-5 tournament at 182 pounds)
- Faust Ystueta, Twin Falls basketball (16 points in win over Pocatello, 14 points in win over Century)
Other girls candidates
- Brianna Astle, Dietrich basketball (13 points in loss to Salmon River, 8 points in loss to Kendrick)
- Matigan Bingham, Dietrich basketball (15 points in loss to Salmon River, 8 points in loss to Kendrick)
- Bailey Black, Minico basketball (13 points in win over Hillcrest, 8 points in loss to Caldwell, 10 points in loss to Middleton)
- Kourtney Black, Carey basketball (9 points in win over Nezperce, 9 points in state title win over Salmon River)
- Caylee Dilworth, Dietrich basketball (8 points; 11 rebounds in loss to Salmon River)
- Patti Fitzgerald, Shoshone basketball (9 points on three 3-pointers in win over Liberty Charter, 8 points in win over Prairie, 4 points in state title win over Genesee)
- Emily Gorrell, Buhl basketball (23 points in loss to Homedale, 13 points in loss to Bonners Ferry)
- Kodi Green, Carey basketball (7 points; 12 rebounds in win over Rockland, 10 points; 10 rebounds in state title win over Salmon River)
- Bailey Hubert, Dietrich basketball (13 points; 13 rebounds in loss to Kendrick)
- Bailee Owens, Shoshone basketball (9 points in win over Liberty Charter, 8 points in win over Prairie, 16 points on four 3-pointers in state title win over Genesee)
- Mattie Ramsey, Declo basketball (24 points on four 3-pointers in loss to West Jefferson, 9 points on three 3-pointers in loss to Malad)
- Taylia Stimpson, Minico basketball (23 points in win over Hillcrest, 21 points in loss to Caldwell)
- Athana Versis, Carey basketball (11 points in win over Nezperce, 8 points in state title win over Salmon River)
- Maddison Vorwaller, Minico basketball (10 rebounds in win over Hillcrest, 12 points; 11 rebounds in loss to Caldwell, 8 points; 6 rebounds in loss to Middleton)
- Kylie Wood, Carey basketball (21 points in win over Rockland, 9 points in win over Nezperce, 20 points in state title win over Salmon River)
